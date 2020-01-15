Black Travel Vibes: Soak Up The Sun In Mauritius

Photo Credit: @travel_et_vogue

If you mention Mauritius to most people, they’ll likely tell you they’ve never heard of it, and they certainly couldn’t tell you where it is. However, it’s that lack of knowledge that has also helped Mauritius remain one of Africa’s best-kept secrets.

Powder sand beaches, world-class diving, hiking through tranquil forests and seafood dishes that will leave your mouth-watering for more, are just a few of the things that await you on Mauritius’ shores. Add to that easy access to nearby Reunion (another relatively unknown gem), a magical island filled with stunning black sand beaches, and you have an escape built for relaxation.

Jesetter’s Kui Kamau and Kanancie (@travel_et_vogue) took a quick jaunt to the island to soak up some of Mama Africa’s sun and start the New Year off right. Check out a few pics from their Mauritius adventure and take notes from our exclusive guide so you can chase the sun to paradise too.

01 Welcome to Mauritius Located in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is an island known for its gorgeous luxury resort lined beaches, picturesque landscapes, and unique wildlife. Book yourself a flight between May and December to experience the island when the weather is cool, dry and sunny. One Mauritian Rupee equals $0.0273523 U.S. dollar, so budget accordingly. Photo Credit: @travel_et_vogue 02 Vision Board Dreaming The resorts on Mauritius are the type you add to your vision board. Full of luxury and views that go on for days, it can be hard to choose just one, but if you did, The Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita is where you want to be. Trust us, it will be like bringing your travel vision board to life. Photo Credit: Four Seasons Mauritius 03 Ocean Delights Naturally, as an island, Mauritius is known for its amazing seafood cuisine. Make sure you don't leave without stopping at a local restaurant to try dishes like Fish vindaye (Curried fish with mustard, garlic, ginger, and onion.) and rougaille (A creole tomato stew with fish, garlic, onion and thyme.). Photo Credit: Four Seasons Mauritius 04 Colored Earth Despite being an island, one of Mauritius' most popular attractions is the rainbow-hued sand dunes of Chamarel Geopark . The multi-colored sand settles into spectacular layers and has become one of the most photographed sites in the country. Photo Credit: @travel_et_vogue

