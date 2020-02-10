Photo Credit: Marjorie Harvey/IG

While many of us remember vacations with our grandparents simply hanging out in the neighborhood or on an occasional trip to the local beach, 55-year-old Marjorie Harvey recently proved she’s not your average grandma. The slaycation queen rounded up her deliciously adorable grandbabies for a quick ski jaunt to Aspen, Colorado (on a private jet of course), and the result was cuteness overload.

Glam-ma Marjorie, decked out in fashionable ski wear that included a pair of fire metallic Fendi shades and a fur-trimmed Louis Vuitton hat, spent the weekend treating her mini crew to pizza making parties, ski lessons, snowman building, and even a little late-night, pre-bedtime turnup.

When they weren’t enjoying time in the snow, Marjorie and her little heartbeats enjoyed playing with toy trucks, doll babies and even putting together a puzzle or two. Judging by the smiles on her grandchildren’s faces, we think it’s safe to say they think she’s one of the coolest grandmothers around. Check out a few more photos from their fun-filled ski adventure.