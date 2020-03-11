Spend A Luxury Weekend in LA Like The Queen You Are

When’s the last time you treated yourself like a queen, sis?

According to a study, Americans don’t prioritize their self-care to take much needed time off from work — and if you’re Black, the numbers are much lower. And what’s one of the best forms of self-care? Treating yourself to a luxury weekend in the city of angels, that’s for sure.

While work and home life can often be too hectic to plan a week-long getaway sometimes you just need a few days of pampering, glitz and glamour to remind yourself of the boss that you are. And that can simply mean a few days spent living the lavish life of a celebrity (even though you may not have the same paycheck as one).

With the right planning, all you need is a couple of days experiencing some of the finest things L.A. has to offer.

The first stop on your luxe LA tour? Beverly Hills, of course.

Check into the Beverly Wilshire to enjoy true five-star accommodations, world-class customer service and skyline views of Los Angeles. Here, any room is a great room, but you’ll really be impressed by the hotel’s suite offerings — ranging from presidential to executive. A favorite among local celebrities, you’ll probably bump into the likes of Jennifer Hudson or Halle Berry as you’re walking through the lobby, or dining at THE Blvd’s open-air patio.

Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, California

After you settle in, the first order of business is to shop until you drop (or window shop, depending on your budget). As you explore the nearby Rodeo Drive, also known as the luxury shopping capital of the world, you’ll see shops like Gucci, Chanel and more, along this walkable outdoor shopping district. Anything your heart (or mind) desires is here, making it the perfect time to splurge on that bag you’ve been wanting.

Black may not crack, but you still need to take care of it. So next you’ll indulge in a spa day at the Forbes 5 Star rated, La Prairie Spa at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. No stranger to luxury, the spa itself is inspired by Swiss science and purity and offers an array of extraordinary services that will have you never wanting to leave. Choose between indulgent facials to therapeutic massages, all of which incorporate the brand’s luxury skincare line, which is good for all melanin and skin tones. After your services are done, grab lunch by the patio at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, or explore the poolside amenities.

STK is always a great option for dinner no matter what city you’re in, and the Los Angeles location is inside the W Hotel West Beverly Hills. If you’ve never had a chance to experience this steakhouse, just know you’re in for a delectable treat — especially if you’re a fan of red meat. Here, you’ll delight your taste buds (but not your waistline) with a menu featuring steaks, seafood and more.

With all of the good eats, you’ll want to check out ClassPass for some of the best workouts around Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, including Lit Method, which is a low-impact training method featuring rowers and TRX bands or Rumble Boxing, to keep you in fighting shape. The instructors at both gyms will not only keep your heart rate up, but also keep you motivated, because you are working out on vacation after all.

No trip to Los Angeles is complete without a visit to some of the city’s most popular attractions, and that includes the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood Sign. So by afternoon, you’ll get your tourist on, by exploring what makes Hollywood so special after all.

Last but not least, conclude your weekend at The Polo Lounge, a favorite among the “who’s who” of Hollywood (and beyond). The restaurant offers an array of menu options, from salads to burgers to truffle pasta, but it’s the vibes and atmosphere that will have you coming back on your next trip.

With a weekend like this, your heart will thank you (though your pockets may not), but sometimes you’ve got to treat yourself, boo!

