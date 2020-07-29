8 Luxury Hotels and Resorts Welcoming Guests Back With Safety and Social Distancing In Mind

Summer is in full swing, and you know what that means — so are vacations. But only socially distanced ones, of course. And with safety being the primary concern for travel in the midst of a pandemic, travelers are now taking extra precautions when it comes to how they travel, and of course, where they stay.
With hotels serving as the primary option for domestic and international getaways (for those who will allow us, of course), it’s important to know the ones who make luxury and safety the biggest priorities. Because what’s the point of sacrificing either if you’re finally going to leave your home? So, the next time you visit a hotel, expect big changes for procedures around cleaning.
Here are a few hotels safely welcoming back guests, without the sacrifice of amenities, friendly hospitality and luxury accommodations.
TOPICS: Travel Hotels safety socially distanced summer getaway
01
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa
From its mountain perch high above Scottsdale, Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa
is a serene oasis for those ready to escape their home after months on lockdown.The exclusive Arizona retreat has reopened its award-winning Sanctuary Spa, elements restaurant and jade bar, and is accommodating guests in spacious villas and casitas designed for privacy. Resort guests can also enjoy Sanctuary’s tennis facilities, fitness center and signature infinity-edge pool with jaw-dropping views. A variety of compelling travel offers are available on the website, where guests will also find a detailed outline of enhanced protocols.
02
Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa
Set on a private stretch of white sand beach fronting the Atlantic Ocean, the all-suite Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa
has been welcoming guests “Back to the Beach” with a special offer that includes complimentary overnight valet parking, waived resort fee, beach lounge chairs and an umbrella daily, fitness classes and more. The Florida resort’s spacious condo-style suites with full kitchens, in-suite washers and dryers and private balconies are perfect for vacationers who want to social distance while enjoying the benefits of a beach adventure.
03
Whiteface Lodge
In New York’s Lake Placid, Whiteface Lodge
is reopened for hotel guests and just minutes away from popular hiking destinations like High Falls Gorge, Whiteface Landing, Catamount Mountain and Whiteface Mountain—all prime spots to take in the grandeur of the Adirondack Mountains. Whiteface Lodge’s Stay More, Play More package is available for summer and offers up to $200 nightly resort credit for on-property activities when making a three-bedroom suite reservation.
04
Meliá Orlando Celebration
Located in the cozy town of Celebration, Meliá Orlando Celebration
reopened in May following guidelines from the newly implemented Stay Safe with Meliá by Meliá Hotels. The hotel offers old-world charm meets new-world design and contemporary comfort, and just minutes away from Disney World (should you decide to venture there during this time). Rates start as low as $90 per night.
05
Tarrytown House Estate
Set in the lower Hudson Valley, Westchester County’s Tarrytown House Estate
is perched on 26 acres overlooking the Hudson. The property is a welcome escape for those cooped up at home over the last few months, with ample opportunity for outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, and biking. The estate has implemented a modified guest experience plan for its hotel and restaurants in order to ensure the health and safety of guests at all times.
06
Cheeca Lodge & Spa
Located in the beautiful Florida Keys, the iconic Cheeca Lodge & Spa
now offers secluded, private villas, known as The Casitas as Cheeca Lodge. Offering the most in privacy and exclusivity, The Casitas are a perfect getaway for socially distant vacations this summer. Special amenities and features include large, furnished porches, full equipped kitchens, bathrooms boasting rain showers and large soaking tubs, and washer and dryer. Exclusive to Casita guests only, this remote area features a private beach, pool and tennis courts. Cheeca Lodge & Spa has also implemented it's Safety and Well-Being Promise.
07
Château Élan Winery & Resort
North Atlanta’s Château Élan
is a beautiful award-winning winery and hotel 40 minutes from the bustle of the city that reopened in May following the temporary closure due to COVID-19. During the closure, the resort restructured services and amenities to comply with new state and CDC guidelines for proper social distancing and hygiene. These new protocols have been achieved while retaining the same standards for luxury and warm Southern hospitality the resort is acclaimed for.
08
Las Brisas Huatulco
Travelers looking for a much-needed escape with all-inclusive rates can check out Las Brisas Huatulco
, which is situated into a coastal hillside of Huatulco for a Mexican getaway that won’t break the bank. With low nightly rates at this tropical paradise and newly implemented cleaning protocols, these hotels are perfect for the budget vacation you’ve been looking for. Plus, all-inclusive hotels allow for easier social distancing because there is minimal exposure from outside of the resort. White sand beaches and its own coral reef on the coast of Oaxaca, will all come to you.