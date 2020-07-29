8 Luxury Hotels and Resorts Welcoming Guests Back With Safety and Social Distancing In Mind

Summer is in full swing, and you know what that means — so are vacations. But only socially distanced ones, of course. And with safety being the primary concern for travel in the midst of a pandemic, travelers are now taking extra precautions when it comes to how they travel, and of course, where they stay.

With hotels serving as the primary option for domestic and international getaways (for those who will allow us, of course), it’s important to know the ones who make luxury and safety the biggest priorities. Because what’s the point of sacrificing either if you’re finally going to leave your home? So, the next time you visit a hotel, expect big changes for procedures around cleaning.

Here are a few hotels safely welcoming back guests, without the sacrifice of amenities, friendly hospitality and luxury accommodations.