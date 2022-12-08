5 Must-Have Holiday Getaways For Rest And Relaxation

The Now (West Hollywood)

Address: 7611 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90036 Website

An inspiring place to be inspired, The Now is a very reasonably priced and beautiful place for those who are looking to get away before the year ends… or even to ring in 2023. According to Vogue, the immaculate, desert-chic decor was inspired by a resort in Tulum, which has also become a destination for Black self-care enthusiasts.

With online booking available, restful warriors can be encouraged by economically-friendly pricing ($90/80 minutes; $60/50 minutes; $33/25 minutes), and there are some add-ons like crystal healing and aromatherapy that will have you feeling luxurious. Add in a second location, now open in Silver Lake, and you have an extra opportunity to start your new year in an uncomplicated way.