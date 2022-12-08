5 Must-Have Holiday Getaways For Rest And Relaxation

The year is coming to an end, the holidays are here, and everyone is in need of some R&R. And with the world full of local hideaways to decompress when the family is arguing over who made the potato salad (or the mac and cheese), it is essential to have somewhere to go that will get you back to feeling like your usual self again.
This listicle is meant to be a roadmap that will aid you in rejuvenating, cleansing, and renewing your mind, body, and soul, all while you take in some gorgeous scenery and sounds along the way. With all of that in mind, ready your carry on, pack your favorite house shoes, and make sure you have your TSA pre-check on point because here are five spots to choose from if all you want is some wellness and relaxation.
This must-visit spa has been consistently the talk of the town, even when the 2017 wildfires had it closed for renovations. Now, with the doors finally back open, Kenwood Inn & Spa presents itself as an ideal location for those looking for a self-care sabbatical or a couple’s retreat to rekindle those heart chakras. Modernized to look like a Tuscan farmhouse, the Kenwood Inn & Spa boasts vineyard views, Japanese toilets, deep sleep treatments, facials, body wraps, massages, and body cures to heal whatever ails you.
An inspiring place to be inspired, The Now is a very reasonably priced and beautiful place for those who are looking to get away before the year ends… or even to ring in 2023. According to Vogue, the immaculate, desert-chic decor was inspired by a resort in Tulum, which has also become a destination for Black self-care enthusiasts.
With online booking available, restful warriors can be encouraged by economically-friendly pricing ($90/80 minutes; $60/50 minutes; $33/25 minutes), and there are some add-ons like crystal healing and aromatherapy that will have you feeling luxurious. Add in a second location, now open in Silver Lake, and you have an extra opportunity to start your new year in an uncomplicated way.
The time spent at Hilton Head Island is a great relief to anyone who ventures to South Carolina. At any time, you can stumble upon some excellent cuisine, a new attraction, or, if you’re just looking to get away—a refreshing spa experience.
Boasting a private beachfront location, the Omni Hilton Head resort and spa is the perfect spot for those looking to get away from it all. Guests can rest on sofa beds, spend the afternoon burning off those meals in the state-of-the-art fitness center, and feel lightyears away from the stresses of back home.
Include full-service dining options, delightful weather, and those emails left unread, and the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort is a winner in your winter travel plans.
It’s not hard to feel swept away by the overwhelming comfort and relaxation you can experience at The Wilde. If you weren’t expecting Arizona to be on this list, you’re right. The hotel resort spa experience at Sedona Rogue promises a refreshing that hits down to your very being. Soak in outdoor tubs that will whisk you away, thanks to beautifully landscaped areas. As a place to unwind, the Sedona Rogue Spa is there for your every need.
Let it all go and feel pampered by high-quality services such as yoga nidra with sound bowl healing, wellness classes, and meditation that will have you feeling beyond compare. The Wilde at Sedona Rogue Spa will leave you with a renewed sense of self and tranquility with an address near the Thunder Mountain trail.
Located just outside of Middleburg, a suburb of greater Washington, DC, is Salamander Resort & Spa. This resort experience is the brainchild of founder Sheila Johnson, America’s first Black woman billionaire. Salamander is an award-winning resort worth your time, energy, and coin, residing in the heart of Virginia’s wine country. Pitch-perfect for those looking to take some time out for themselves, this spa and retreat offers numerous activities like horseback riding, hiking, and therapeutic treatments such as wraps, facials, and a hair and nail salon.
Ideal for both foodies and rest-enthusiasts alike, Salamander Resort & Spa will inspire and empower you to achieve optimal health to ready yourselves for 2023.
Kevin L. Clark is a screenwriter, digital media specialist, and chieftain behind Subject To Change, a creative consultancy company. His work at the intersection of music, film, and Black pop culture has led to @LovePeaceAndSpades, a bi-weekly game night at The Line Hotel. Follow him on Twitter @IAmKevitoClark for new developments.