Kenya Appoints Naomi Campbell As New Tourism Ambassador

As countries begin to rollout plans for re-opening, they’re pulling out all of the stops to get travelers back on board.

Like many other countries, Kenya has been impacted severely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is encouraging visitors to safely visit the destination — with the help of its newly appointed ambassador, Naomi Campbell. Visitor numbers plummeted 72% between January and October last year and Kenya’s Tourism and Wildlife Ministry appointed the supermodel, who has 10 million followers on Instagram, to revive its tourism sector and give the industry a much-needed boost.

“Supermodel Naomi Campbell has agreed to be Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador. She will help promote the marketing of Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world,” a statement from the ministry read.

The agreement was reportedly reached back in January when the supermodel visited the East African nation. “We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand,” said Najib Balala, the head of the ministry.

Unfortunately the appointment was met with some resistance, with many wondering why Kenyans such as Lupita Nyong’o weren’t considered for the job. Campbell however is committed to using her considerable platform to champion all of Africa’s 54 countries. “I love all of the African continent; there isn’t one country I love more than another”