I Stayed in One of The Top Ranked Vacation Homes In The World

St. John houses some of the most ethereal white sand beaches, lush forestry and crystal blue waters in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It is also home to one of the best and most palatial vacation rentals according to Vrbo® —Expedia Group’s premiere platform that offers homeowners and renters a vast catalog of properties to stay in— “Villa Cin Cin.” The spectacular luxury home sits near Cruz Bay and boasts uninterrupted views of Virgin Islands National Park from an expansive veranda by the infinity pool and a rooftop deck.

Villa Cin Cin was recently named as one of Vrbo®’s 2024 Vacation Rentals of the Year in the U.S., which rounded up some of the most impressive private vacation rentals across the country and Mexico.

“What stands out to me is the variety in this year’s Vacation Rentals of the Year — from cool places with game rooms for kids to wine caves for grown-ups, at nightly rates ranging from $550 to $3,000. This list exemplifies the caliber of private vacation rentals across Vrbo,” said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “What’s new and makes it even better is that when you book any of these properties, you earn OneKeyCash back that you can use on your next vacation. No other major player does that.”

The house

Upon walking into the home, you’re immediately thrust into a Tuscan inspired paradise, with rustic stone patios, high-quality crafted furnishings, and detailed murals peppered throughout the villa.

Villa Cin Cin (pronounced chin chin in Italian which means “Cheers!) is an Oceanfront 10,000 square foot sat atop impressive St. John hills. With five identical king master suite, seven bathrooms, game room, couple villa, chef-ready gourmet kitchen, outdoor bar, and infinity pool it’s the perfect place for weddings, family trips and large celebrations. At around $3,700/night, big groups can split the cost amongst each other. Believe me, it’s worth it. Cin Cin comfortably sleeps 20 people, so a four-night stay could cost just over $700 per person. A steal!

The home is a city within itself, and among its many aforementioned amenities features includes a turf covered nook overlooking the ocean that’s perfect for a quick round of mini-golf, or a restorative yoga session.

If you are planning a trip to St. John or anywhere else across the country (or Mexico), check out Vrbo®’s 2024 Vacation Rentals Of the Year list and escape to paradise.