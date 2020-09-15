You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion On Airbnb

The newest Airbnb host to hit the net is none other than the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself: Will Smith.

And the timing couldn’t be better. Thirty years after the iconic show made its debut, the Brentwood, California mansion is listed on the rental website. Touted as “The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around,” guests will be able to book one of five one-night stays for just $30 a night. “Will” states in the description: “Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself – but my sneaker collection is off-limits, aight?”

Jordan sneakers line the bedroom closet, as do some of Smith’s outfits from the show ranging from “argyle prepster to all-star athlete,” according to the listing. There’s no kitchen access, but Smith wrote that “all meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course.”

Currently, bookings are only available for LA County residents who currently live in the same house. Anyone interested in staying at the mansion should be ready to log on to Airbnb.com/fresh on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. PST, as only five groups of guests from L.A. (two per group) will be granted bookings in October for just $30 per night.

This also follows the announcement of a newly announced reboot in the works.