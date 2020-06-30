Explore These 8 Destinations With Your Family This Summer

Just because there’s a pandemic going on, doesn’t mean that all hope for summer travel is lost. While making plans for international travel may be worrisome to most, there are plenty of domestic options where you can — safely — travel with the whole family. Of course, social distancing is a must, and there will be new rules and regulations enforced, but the change of scenery will likely be better than the past 3+ months of being cooped up in your home.

Unsure where to visit or just looking for some travel inspiration to help you explore a new or underrated destination that appeals to everyone from the babies to the grandparents? We’ve got you covered! Hit the road and explore these destinations with the whole family this summer.