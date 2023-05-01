Plan Your Mid-Week Trip to Asheville

EXPLORE ASHEVILLE

Skip the weekend rush and discover the deeply rooted, ever-evolving community in Asheville, North Carolina. From active adventurers seeking outdoor experiences, to wellness enthusiasts looking to refresh and renew to foodies looking to experience diverse flavors from around the globe, this destination has something for everyone!

Where to Stay

Customize your own distinct experience when you stay in Asheville. You can wake up to views of the Blue Ridge Mountains from The Omni Grove Park Inn nestled on Sunset Mountain or explore other hotels and resorts—each offering something special. Find your own quiet corner of the mountains in a cozy cabin or at a bed and breakfast inn.

What to Eat

Get ready to enter Foodtopia! This is what they call the food scene here because it is home to a community of culinary collaborators crafting an experience to nurture your soul. From 12 Bones Smokehouse where you can dine on their signature blueberry chipotle ribs and other BBQ faves to the gleaming display case filled with 36 types of truffles at The Chocolate Fetish, this is really a foodie’s paradise. And for the cheese lovers out there, why not hit the cheese trail to explore all the dairy delights—plus check out other food adventures too!

Where To Go

Start your journey on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Part of the National Park Service, these 469-miles are known as America’s Favorite Scenic Drive, connecting the Blue Ridge Mountains to Shenandoah National Park and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. And once you’re in Asheville, make the River Arts District (RAD) your first stop. You can visit artists at work, take a class, acquire an object d’art from its maker, and even grab a bite and beer.

What to Do

With more than a million acres of protected wilderness, there are plenty of places to hike, bike, fish, and paddle with waterfall and mountain top views. After adventuring, you’ve got to check out the local music scene filled with innovative performers who make up this mountain sound. Or get in a little self-care at a spa or wellness center, where you’ll find salt caves, foot spas, yoga tours, and so much more.

Take a free, self-guided walking tour of buildings crafted by master brick mason, James Vester Miller, an African American who built many of Asheville’s most remarkable historic buildings during its Golden Age of the late 19th century and early 20th century. And don’t forget to take a walk around the block with DeWayne Barton for his African-American History Tour that Uncovers Voices from Past & Present.

So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your getaway to Asheville now at ExploreAsheville.com.