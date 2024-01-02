Make Your Own Path

Stephan Pruitt

Step out for a new adventure with our guide to the best getaway ever in Asheville, North Carolina. We’ll show you some one-of-a-kind trails and tours plus some awesome eats and treats to satisfy everyone’s appetite. So, what are you waiting for? Read on to get ready for your next journey.

Ask the Locals

Not sure where to begin? Why not ask an Asheville organization? Pathways to Parks is on a mission to motivate Americans of color to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of nature in our national, state, and local parks, while helping to make it easy and accessible for them to do so. If you’re looking to give back while you enjoy nature, Asheville GreenWorks is moving toward a greater future for the area by planting trees, protecting native pollinators, cleaning up rivers and roads, reducing waste, and inspiring others to get involved. And don’t forget to check out Latinos Aventureros, a bilingual community of outdoor enthusiasts dedicated to helping everyone experience the joys of nature.

Nathaniel Flowers

Must-Try Trails and Tours

Why not start this vacation right in downtown with Asheville’s Black Cultural Heritage Trail. It connects historic Black communities by spotlighting sites and stories ranging from well-known landmarks to unsung heroes. You can also take a free, self-guided walking tour of buildings crafted by master brick mason, James Vester Miller—he’s responsible for many of this city’s most remarkable historic buildings during its Golden Age of the late 19th century and early 20th century. Or you can explore the area’s quirky and magical past on the Asheville Urban Trail—it follows a string of 30 sculptural trail stations while showcasing many of its larger-than-life historical characters.

Explore Asheville

Go Adventuring

Start your day with a morning Asheville Coffee Tour where you’ll sample brews from six shops made by local micro-roasters while you learn about coffee and even some of the city’s history. You can also grab a cup at Grind AVL, a Black-owned coffee shop in the River Arts District. It’s here that you can also find Black Wall Street AVL, Now that you’re fully caffeinated, hop on a Hood Huggers Walking and Driving Tour where the story of the resilience and ingenuity of Asheville’s past, present, and future

come to life. Then hit the ropes at Cultivate Climbing, where you’ll find a variety of bouldering terrain that’s perfect to begin your climbing journey or hone your strong skills. And while you’re there, meet up with the NC BIPOC Climbers!

Emily Chaplin

Indulge A Little

Now that you’ve worked up an appetite, check out these awesome eateries. Savor family recipes at Guajiro, where Cuban comfort food is king. Experience traditional Ethiopian cuisine served family style on gluten-free injera, with a large selection of vegetarian, and vegan options at Addissae. Relax with a craft beer at One World Brewery’s two locations—the speakeasy inspired Downtown spot or the spacious West Asheville location, where all beer in the taproom is brewed in the 10-Bbl brewhouse located on the bottom floor and can be served upstairs in the bright taproom or outside at the outdoor bar.

Yeah, we thought you’d love everything Asheville has to offer. Start planning your own getaway now at ExploreAsheville.com.