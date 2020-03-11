Where You Can Experience Carnival In Washington D.C. This Summer
By Kimberly Wilson ·

Carnival Season is one of the most celebratory party seasons of the year.

What’s better than the sweet sun hitting your face as you move your body to the sounds of lush soca music with a rum punch in your hand and a beautiful costume on your body? Unfortunately however, everyone can’t afford the $5K+ price tag that often comes with visiting the beautiful islands of Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica or St. Lucia. Thankfully, with the rise of carnival culture, there are plenty of options that happen across the country that will feed your carnival fix, and are just as fun. 

So if you missed the bandwagon to experience an island carnival this year, it’s not too late to experience the fun this summer right in the nation’s capital. We put together a list of the best places to fete this summer in the Washington D.C. area.

01
Hookie Weekend
If you’re looking for a full service fete experience (parties, fetes, costumes, j’ouvert) at a low cost, Hookie Weekend in DC is not to be slept on. When Washington D.C.’s only carnival departed a few years ago and moved to Baltimore, many were left wondering how they would get their carnival fix in the area. Thankfully, Hookie saved the day. Taking place Thursday, June 25th through Sunday, June 28th, Hookie Carnival weekend kicks off with a free fete on Thursday, followed by the ultimate “hookie” day on Friday. Saturday morning, it’s time for j’ouvert, so rise and shine to paint powder and more at Lion's Pride J'Ouvert. Last but not least, you’ll hit the road on Sunday for Riddim & Road.
02
CultureFest DMV
What do you get when you mix reggae, soca and afrobeats culture with music, art, food and more? If you answered “the best damn day ever” then you would be absolutely correct. CultureFest features dynamic live performances by international artists such as Patrice Roberts, Iver George, Stylo G, Teni and more, in addition to numerous bars offering exotic drinks by expert mixologists. Taking place on Saturday, June 6th at D.C.’s National Harbor, it’s the perfect weekend escape to experience the best of “all” worlds.
03
Baltimore Carnival
The Baltimore Caribbean Carnival is the heart and soul of the DMV’s Caribbean culture. Drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators to the area every year to fete and buss a wine, it’s one of the city’s most anticipated events. The festivities start on Saturday, July 11th with a lively and colorful parade, continuing the next day with live entertainment from bands, dancers and drummers. The festival also offers a variety of delicious foods and beautiful crafts.
04
Holli J'ouvert
J’ouvert is by far one of the best experiences you can have during carnival. Paint, powder, water, good vibes and energy are what makes for a great experience, but when you add in a cooler fete experience, it’s sure to be next level. As the official kickoff to Baltimore Carnival 2020, Holli J’ouvert is not to be missed. But make sure you have off on Friday, because the excitement begins at 4pm on Friday, July 10th.
TOPICS: