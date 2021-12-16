ESSENCE Escapes: Travel to Hilton Head, SC

Join ESSENCE editor D’Shonda Brown and travel enthusiast Ciara for two days in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Fresh from their flight, they explore Daufuskie Island with Gullah Guru, Sally Ann. Together they walk in the footsteps of the enslaved ancestors of the Gullah people, from Mary Field Cemetery, largest Gullah cemetery on the island to the First Union African Baptist Church. Then, Ciara took D’Shonda on her first horseback ride with Daufuskie Island Trail Rides, they trotted along an oak tree-lined trail to a sandy beach with incredible views.

Day two of their trip was dedicated to the water. Ciara and D’Shonda made a splash on their first catamaran experience with Blue Water Adventure, then it was off to Hudson’s for some serious seafood. But the best part of their trip was being together to share this experience and see South Carolina through new eyes.

Watch now to travel to Hilton Head with D'Shonda and Ciara, then book your own vacation there to see it for yourself!