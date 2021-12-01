ESSENCE Escapes: Take Off to Austin

Join ESSENCE editor D’Shonda Brown and travel enthusiast Ciara for a two-day, whirlwind trip to Austin, TX. As a Texas native, Ciara knows where all the hidden gems are, from Brown’s Bar-B-que food truck (you’ve got to try the peach cobbler) to rooftop yoga. She then invites D’Shonda to step out of her comfort zone by showing off this destination’s unique blend of blend of city and nature with paddle boarding trip followed by a little cultural immersion at the George Washington Carver Museum.

But, according to D’Shonda and Ciara, this trip wouldn’t be possible without American Airlines. From touchless check-in kiosks to the comfort of the Admiral’s Club, these two travel-istas were treated to a seamless, safe trip—with a lot of memories they will always treasure. If you’re ready for your next adventure, they’re making travel easier with more flexibility and the freedom to make your own choices when you fly.

Watch now to experience Austin with D’Shonda and Ciara, then why not book your next trip to Austin on American Airlines to see it for yourself?