Black Travel Vibes: Have A Snowy Adventure In The Dolomites

While most people flock to the crowded streets of Florence or the Amalfi Coast when they plan a visit to Italy, there’s so much more to the popular destination than meets the eye. Just a short drive north of Rome you’ll find a region that seems worlds away from the Italy we all think we know, the Dolomites.

Majestic mountains, calm lakes, and adrenaline-pumping ski slopes are just a few of the reasons travelers looking for a different kind of getaway look to this serene gem. A perfect year-round destination, visiting during the winter months allows visitors to see Italy in a different light as they try out snowy adventures like snow hiking through lush forests.

Recently London based fashionista Alexandriah Sho-Silva (@tostos_) decided to trade in her usual warm-weather escapes to Morocco and Spain for a fun-filled time in the Dolomites and the beauty in her photos had us ready to add it to our bucket lists. Take an inside peek at Alexandriah’s journey and pay close attention to our exclusive guide because we’re sure by the time you’re done you’ll be ready to bring the heat to the cold weather in Italy too.

01 Welcome to the Dolomites A mountain range located in northeastern Italy, The Dolomites region is known as an amazing year-round travel destination. If you're looking for a cold-weather getaway, visit during the winter months, but pack your wallet because the Euro to USD exchange isn't the easiest on the wallet. Photo Credit: @tostos_ 02 Resort Life Outside of its natural beauty, another thing the Dolomites is known for is its plush resorts. Check into Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti for restful and picture-perfect stay. Photo Credit: @tostos_ 03 Food With A View Just because it's not Rome doesn't mean you can't still find delicious Italian cuisine in the Dolomites. Check out Dolomia Restaurant to try amazing dishes like fresh homemade nettle tagliatelle while you take in the stunning view. Photo Credit: Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti 04 Snow Bunny When in the Dolomites for winter it's a must that you try some of the fun snow experiences available like skiing, snowboarding and snow hiking. Photo Credit: @tostos_

