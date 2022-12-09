The Cove At Atlantis Paradise Island Proves That Classic Luxury Never Goes Out Of Style

For as long as I can remember, Atlantis has always been synonymous with Nassau, Bahamas. Atlantis Paradise Island, located in the luxury Bahamas, is a dynamic destination launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering. It’s the vacation that so many people dreamt about and even saved years to visit when I was growing up. From advertisements on television to huge billboards in Times Square, the promise of luxurious accommodations, pristine pools and an experience of paradise that is unlike any other, made it the golden standard for luxury travel.

And if you’ve ever visited, you know Atlantis has lived up to its hype. And more than that, it has dominated the tourism scene in the Bahamas for decades. That was of course, until Baha Mar opened in 2017, giving Atlantis a run for their money.

Baha Mar is a newer property made up of three iconic oceanfront hotels. You can choose between the chic and hip SLS, the ever-sophisticated Rosewood, or the modern and stylish Grand Hyatt.

And while there are great things about each option — there is nothing quite like the original.

Atlantis Bahamas’ entire resort offers 2,600 suites and rooms as well as five pools, including the adults-only pool at Cove Atlantis. The Cove — Atlantis’ ultra-luxury tower is elegantly situated between Cove and Paradise Beaches creating the feeling of being cast away on a private, white-sand sanctuary. The luxury property was designed by architect Jeffrey Beers to bring high design together with the bluest ocean and mother of pearl hued sand. The result is an open air lobby that rises and sets with the day, an exclusive pool that sits between two private beaches, stunning and sensual rooms and suites, a collection of unparalleled dining and shopping and purposeful service delivered with Bahamian warmth.

If you’ve been thinking about a trip to the Bahamas, here are a few reasons why the Cove Atlantis should be at the top of your list.

The Vibes

They say it’s “better in the Bahamas” and whoever “they” is, is absolutely right. As soon as you walk through the “Breezeway” as it is affectionately called, and settle in for check-in a friendly gentleman will likely offer you a Bahamian cocktail as your official “welcome to paradise.” The check-in process is so seamless and smooth, you won’t even have time to finish the drink before it’s time to head upstairs to your Caribbean oasis.

Once you leave the check-in desk, the serene boardwalk will set the tone for your stay at Atlantis’ grown-up tower. You’ll pass a celebrity chef-helmed restaurant, a small lounge, a well-stocked sundries shop, and a chic boutique before you enter another small lobby area leading to the elevators.

The best part about the condo-style guest rooms at the Cove is that not only are they sleek, but also spacious, something that’s traditionally missing in many modern hotels. No room is a “bad” room when you’ve got ocean views from any angle. While many of the touches for products and furnishings were made in 2007, luxury never goes out of style — the rooms are very comfortable, with walk-in closets, a stocked Keurig, and everything you need to recharge for your stay in paradise.

The Food

Fish by José Andrés is the showstopper at the Cove, offering an upscale option just steps after getting off of the elevator. The restaurant masterfully incorporates fresh Bahamian fare, like lionfish and conch, into its beautiful dishes. Andrés is a celebrated chef, so there are no bad choices to be made. And if you’re a girl who likes options, dining experiences at Atlantis are as varied as the resort itself, featuring a range of options across 21 restaurants and 19 bars and lounges, including a Nobu, Carmine’s and a contemporary Chinese restaurant called Chopstix.

The Activities

Within Atlantis Bahamas you can find an aquarium, water park, 27 hole golf course, tennis courts, and much more. The Cove is an oasis of calm at the Atlantis, but the bustle of the rest of the resort is just steps away, meaning you never have to step foot off of the resort to have a good time. Aquaventure, Atlantis’s famous waterpark, is the highlight of any visit. The 141-acre waterscape includes 18 water slides, 11 pools, 14 lagoons, five miles of white sand beaches, and two river rides. Those not interested in plunging down water slides can still chase a thrill tubing down the Atlantis’ mile-long lazy river.

Another activity no Atlantis visitor should leave without experiencing, however, is swimming with the wildlife at Dolphin Cay. You’ll also have the opportunity to see over 250 species of sea life at The Dig.

Not into activities? No problem — the beach is the best backdrop for those lazy days of simply relaxing and getting some R&R.