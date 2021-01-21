10 Caribbean Resorts That Will Offer COVID-19 Testing In Response To New U.S. Re-Entry Requirements

As if traveling hasn’t looked different enough this past year, things just got taken up a notch.
Last week, the CDC unveiled a new mandate requiring all inbound U.S. flyers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure. The policy, which goes into effect on January 26, now has destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, racing to provide a solution for travelers who may have already been wary to travel abroad in the midst of the pandemic.
Airlines will be responsible for confirming the negative test result or documentation of recovery for all passengers before they board, and will deny boarding to any person who does not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery, or chooses not to take a test.
Thankfully, a number of international hotels already have had processes in place, or organized quickly to help travelers abide by local regulations. Here are a few destinations you can travel safely and still have peace of mind.
01
Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Nassau, Bahamas
They say it’s better in the Bahamas — and that’s because it is. At luxury oceanfront resort Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, the property has been offering complimentary on-site Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests for all guests arriving and departing from Nassau, since it re-opened in December. The property, which offers 6 outdoor pools, a private beach area as well as a spa and wellness center, has tests administered by Doctor’s Hospital professionals upon arrival, and a second round of tests are given to guests staying 4 nights or longer, satisfying both the CDC’s and Bahamian government’s guidelines.
02
Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel, Grenada
Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel features 30 spacious suites and 5 estate homes delicately arranged around eight acres of Eden-like gardens facing the white sands of L’anse Aux Epines beach. The family-owned hotel combines five-star service and luxury within a relaxed and intimate environment to create the ultimate Caribbean escape. In the wake of the CDC’s recent announcement requiring returning US travelers to have COVID negative test results, the resort is currently administering the test at no additional cost to guests.
03
Casa Kimberly, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Casa Kimberly, an intimate and luxurious getaway perched on a hilltop in Puerto Vallarta, overlooks the city’s terracotta rooftops and tranquil Banderas Bay. The resort offers nine decadent suites, a restaurant, bar, pool and spa facilities spread over three buildings. Ultra-romantic and exquisitely designed, Casa Kimberly combines authentic Colonial Mexican style with a touch of Hollywood glamour for an indulgent escape. Guests of Casa Kimberly will be able to get a PCR test administered through a private medical clinic, Servicios Medicos de la Bahia. Tests at the clinic cost $250 USD per person but for an additional $100 the clinic physician will administer tests at the hotel.
04
Cayo Espanto, Belize
Cayo Espanto is a private island resort located three miles off the coast of San Pedro, Belize. Personalized dining delivered straight to each guest by the on-island chef, lavish experiences (i.e., helicopter tour over the Great Blue Hole, private yacht fishing excursion and more) and complete seclusion synonymous with a private island stay are some of the additional ways in which Cayo Espanto offers the ultimate change of scenery. Cayo Espanto will work with each guest to ensure the PCR requirement is met easily and conveniently during their time on the island.
05
Club Med
Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept with over 70 open-air, low-density resorts around the globe, is now offering antigen testing at no additional charge at resorts including Club Med Cancún, Club Med Punta Cana and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda. Club Med Turkoise is also facilitating PCR testing at an additional charge, and antigen testing will be offered as soon as it becomes available on the Island.
06
Grace Bay Resorts, Turks & Caicos
The world renowned Grace Bay Club, the first luxury all-suite resort in Turks and Caicos, is offering onsite COVID-19 RT-PCR Testing to all guests of Grace Bay Club, West Bay Club, Point Grace and the Private Villa Collection starting on January 23, 2021. Tests will be administered at Grace Bay Club by a certified medical professional of ACCU diagnostics. The guest services team will schedule appointments for guests three days before departure. Testing costs $150 per person.
07
Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Located about half an hour outside of Cancun in the lesser frequented Puerto Morelos, the coastal resort is full of incredible cuisine, luxurious amenities, private beach access and a weekly series of activities that have been adapted for virtual and/or private options to enjoy (i.e., Zumba classes, cooking demonstrations, tequila tasting, High Tea Service, Spanish lessons and more). Grand Residences will facilitate PCR testing onsite at $92 per guest.
08
Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico
Nestled in the heart of Riviera Maya, Mexico, Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort situated among 45 acres within a private, luxury community – perfect for a secluded and peaceful getaway. The resort is offering a complimentary Antigen Test for asymptomatic guests staying at the resort for three nights or longer. An additional PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test is available for an extra charge ($150 USD). The tests are available Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., take no more than five minutes, and results are delivered via email the same day.
09
Ocean Club Resorts, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos
Located directly along the world-renowned Grace Bay Beach and turquoise waters of Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, sits Ocean Club Resorts, two all-suite properties that provide the ideal location to activities on the island (including SUP boarding, snorkeling and kayaking) and direct beach access for guests to enjoy without going over budget. The resorts have offered guests in the new state of travel a flexible cancellation policy, discounted travel offers and a concierge service that assists with the coordination of regulations in travel to the island. The resorts provide onsite COVID testing at the Ocean Club East location, and results are provided within 48 hours and the fee is currently $185/person.
10
The Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort, Riviera Pacifica, Panama
The Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort is a destination resort and beach community two hours outside of Panama City. Located on the Pacific coast of Panama and a short flight from major cities in the U.S., the Buenaventura Resort offers travelers a quick, yet exotic getaway with miles of uncrowded beaches, unique rainforest experiences, and plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy while properly social distancing. Once on-site, guests have access to a private clinic, Vidatec, that is able to administer COVID-19 molecular swab test for $95, quantitative antibody test for $35, and antigen test at a cost of $45 per guest.