10 Caribbean Resorts That Will Offer COVID-19 Testing In Response To New U.S. Re-Entry Requirements

As if traveling hasn’t looked different enough this past year, things just got taken up a notch.

Last week, the CDC unveiled a new mandate requiring all inbound U.S. flyers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure. The policy, which goes into effect on January 26, now has destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, racing to provide a solution for travelers who may have already been wary to travel abroad in the midst of the pandemic.

Airlines will be responsible for confirming the negative test result or documentation of recovery for all passengers before they board, and will deny boarding to any person who does not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery, or chooses not to take a test.

Thankfully, a number of international hotels already have had processes in place, or organized quickly to help travelers abide by local regulations. Here are a few destinations you can travel safely and still have peace of mind.