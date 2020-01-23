Even before you arrive, the sights and sounds of Brazil captivate you. From the sounds of Rio’s bustling streets and the African drumbeats of Bahia to the remote desert landscapes of Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Maranhão, the country puts you under a spell at every turn.
The largest country in both South and Latin America, Brazil is a destination that has it all – views, beaches, culture, and food. Oh, and we can’t forget Carnival in Rio, considered the biggest carnival in the world, and a must for any traveler’s bucket list. There’s so much to see and do that you could visit several times and still barely scratch the surface of all the country has to offer. So it’s no wonder that Brazil is one of the places Black jet setters love to explore year after year.
For these globetrotters, all it took was seeing one photograph for them to fall crazy in love with Brazil. Now they’re hoping that after seeing their adventures, you’ll fall so hard that you book a flight to paradise too.
01
@kiahkills
From the sounds of Rio's bustling streets to the African drumbeats and coastal villages of Bahia, Brazil puts travelers under its magical spell at every turn.
Photo Credit: @kiahkills
02
@king_teej
Photo Credit: @king_teej
03
@itsshanellsworld
Photo Credit: @itsshanellsworld
04
@shakatotheworld
Photo Credit: @shakatotheworld
05
@thetravelingchild
Photo Credit: @thetravelingchild
06
@sy_chane
Photo Credit: @sy_chane
07
@ownbyfemme
Photo Credit: @ownbyfemme
08
@aceboogy3000
Photo Credit: @aceboogy3000
09
@youngmikeofficiall
Photo Credit: @youngmikeofficiall
10
@traveljefe
Photo Credit: @traveljefe
11
@thequeenofvacations
Photo Credit: @thequeenofvacations
12
@nursemorgan2u
Photo Credit: @nursemorgan2u
13
@heyfrancoise
Photo Credit: @heyfrancoise
14
@jetsetdex
Photo Credit: @jetsetdex
15
@kendall_tiara
Photo Credit: @kendall_tiara
16
@jaubreydesigns
Photo Credit: @jaubreydesigns
17
@sixxthwonder
Photo Credit: @sixxthwonder
18
@jevon_davis
Photo Credit: @jevon_davis
19
@kiratiana
Photo Credit: @kiratiana
20
@ayanafromguyana
