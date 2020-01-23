Photo Credit: @nursemorgan2u

Even before you arrive, the sights and sounds of Brazil captivate you. From the sounds of Rio’s bustling streets and the African drumbeats of Bahia to the remote desert landscapes of Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Maranhão, the country puts you under a spell at every turn.

The largest country in both South and Latin America, Brazil is a destination that has it all – views, beaches, culture, and food. Oh, and we can’t forget Carnival in Rio, considered the biggest carnival in the world, and a must for any traveler’s bucket list. There’s so much to see and do that you could visit several times and still barely scratch the surface of all the country has to offer. So it’s no wonder that Brazil is one of the places Black jet setters love to explore year after year.

For these globetrotters, all it took was seeing one photograph for them to fall crazy in love with Brazil. Now they’re hoping that after seeing their adventures, you’ll fall so hard that you book a flight to paradise too.

01 @kiahkills Photo Credit: @kiahkills 02 @king_teej Photo Credit: @king_teej 03 @itsshanellsworld Photo Credit: @itsshanellsworld 04 @shakatotheworld Photo Credit: @shakatotheworld 05 @thetravelingchild Photo Credit: @thetravelingchild 06 @sy_chane Photo Credit: @sy_chane 07 @ownbyfemme Photo Credit: @ownbyfemme 08 @aceboogy3000 Photo Credit: @aceboogy3000 09 @youngmikeofficiall Photo Credit: @youngmikeofficiall 10 @traveljefe Photo Credit: @traveljefe 11 @thequeenofvacations Photo Credit: @thequeenofvacations 12 @nursemorgan2u Photo Credit: @nursemorgan2u 13 @heyfrancoise Photo Credit: @heyfrancoise 14 @jetsetdex Photo Credit: @jetsetdex 15 @kendall_tiara Photo Credit: @kendall_tiara 16 @jaubreydesigns Photo Credit: @jaubreydesigns 17 @sixxthwonder Photo Credit: @sixxthwonder 18 @jevon_davis Photo Credit: @jevon_davis 19 @kiratiana Photo Credit: @kiratiana 20 @ayanafromguyana Photo Credit: @ayanafromguyana

