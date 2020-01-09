Black Travel Vibes: Say Yes To Simple Pleasures In Vietnam

Photo Credit: @dany.bw

Known amongst travelers with discerning tastes for its white-sand beaches, resorts, and palm-lined southwest coast, Phu Quoc island in Vietnam is an idyllic escape for those looking to enjoy some of life’s simple pleasures.

Visitors to this stunning island gem can explore its tropical jungle, bustling night markets, kayak in the bays or simply spend lazy days on the beach drinking from a coconut. The choice is yours. For jetsetter Daniel (@dany.bw), the choice to head to Vietnam and experience Phu Quoc’s beauty was an easy one. His photos of clear blue skies and waters from the island’s beaches had us mad he didn’t take us along for the ride.

If you’re looking for a slight twist on the typical SEAsia travels, check out photos from Daniel’s Vietnam escape and grab a few tips from our guide to help you say to paradise.

01 Welcome to Phu Quoc, Vietnam Located off the coast of Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand, Phu Quoc is a Vietnamese island that has managed to remain somewhat undiscovered to the majority of travelers. The best time to visit the island is during the dry season from November until March. Much like the rest of the country, Phu Quoc is a budget-friendly escape with 1 Vietnamese Dong equaling less than one U.S. dollar. Photo Credit: @dany.bw 02 Boutique Sleep If you love accommodations that act as an oasis within an oasis then The M-Resort will have you floating on cloud nine, and the views from your room will blow you away. Photo Credit: M-Resort 03 Local Bites Foodie lovers will love indulging in Vietnam's flavorful cuisine. Local dishes like Pho, Goi Cuon (summer rolls) and Xoi Ga (chicken with sticky rice) are a must. Photo Credit: M-Resort Phu Quoc 04 Natural Wonders If you're a nature lover then exploring the lush green jungles of Phu Quoc will be right up your alley. Head to natural wonders like Suối đá bàn to experience its waterfalls and natural jacuzzis. Photo Credit: @dany.bw

