Black Travel Vibes: Enjoy The Slow Life In Senegal

A vibrant and thriving country bordered by Mauritania, Mali, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau, the West African nation of Senegal is a colorful gem that offers something for every type of traveler. Though Ghana may have gotten the shine last year during their ‘Year of Return’ campaign, Senegal has long seen an increase in Black travelers looking to reclaim their roots and walk the path of ancestors.

However, going ‘home’ is not the only reason visitors flock to Senegal’s shores. From still pink lakes and surf-friendly beaches to bustling markets and delicious cuisine, the country has a slow and easy vibe that those looking to relax and unwind will truly enjoy. One globetrotter that indulged in the country’s slow life recently was Cheikh Moustapha (@cheikh_moustapha), who spent days lounging on the beach, hanging by the hotel pool and meeting up with friends to dine on delicious local eats.

If you’re looking to explore more of Africa in 2020, check out our exclusive guide to Senegal and start planning the (relaxing) trip of a lifetime.

01 Welcome to Senegal The vibrant West African nation of Senegal is one of the region's most stable countries. Visit the capital city of Dakar from November through March when the weather is cooler. 1 CFA Franc equals $0.00169653 U.S. dollars so a visit to this paradise won't break the bank. Photo Credit: @cheikh_moustapha 02 Chic Sleep Looking for a stylish escape from the day to day bustle of the city? Head to the chic and trendy Radisson Blu Hotel, Dakar Sea Plaza and soak up the tranquil vibes and views of the Cape Verde Peninsula. Photo Credit: @cheikh_moustapha 03 National Bites There are lots of yummy eats to be found in Senegal, but make sure you don't fly out without trying the country's delicious national dish Thiéboudienne, a flavorful combination of fish, rice, and vegetables simmered in tomato sauce. Getty Images 04 Spacation Need a break from checking out sights like the African Renaissance Monument and the House of Slaves on Goree Island? Head to the relaxing Kenya Spa for a much-needed massage and woo-sah from the day. Photo Credit: @cheikh_moustapha

