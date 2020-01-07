Photo Credit: @missdiddy

When it comes to exploring the continent of Africa there is one destination that fills the dreams of many Black travelers. The iconic city of Cairo in Egypt is literally the land of kings and queens and carries a long and rich heritage that we often date back to our ancestors.

Towering temples, the Valley of Kings, the Great Sphinx and the majestic Nile River are just a few of the wonders one can discover when they step foot on city’s bustling streets. For Lifestyle Specialist and jetsetter Miss Diddy (@missdiddy), escaping to Cairo for the holidays was a dream come true, and judging from how much time she spent at the spa, relaxing af.

If you’ve been thinking of Egypt, check out Miss Diddy’s photos and our exclusive guide so you’ll be ready to plan your own adventure to Cairo and kiss your travel dream hello in no time.

01 Welcome to Cairo Located in Northern Africa, Egypt dates back thousands of years and has been influenced by other cultures throughout history. The best time to visit the bustling and iconic capital city of Cairo is from March to April and from October to November. 1 Egyptian Pound currently equals less than one U.S. dollar, so the budget odds are in your favor. Photo Credit: @missdiddy 02 Urban Oasis Normally finding accommodations in the middle of a city's social and business area could be a noisy recipe for disaster. But if you're looking for accommodations that are close to sites like the Egyptian Museum and Cairo Opera House, yet still provide an escape from city life, then the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo is for you. Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel Cairo At Nile Plaza 03 Fill Your Belly Food plays a big role in Egyptian culture, so make sure you don't pass up opportunities to dine at local restaurants to dine on traditional dishes like ta’miyah, and koshari. Getty Images 04 Sky High Dreams The one thing you must add to your itinerary is an early morning hot air balloon ride over The Valley of the Kings. The moment is so surreal, you won't be able to contain your joy. Photo Credit: @missdiddy

