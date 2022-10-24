5 Black-Owned Restaurants You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To London

There’s no doubt about it, London is home to some of the best Black-owned restaurants in the entire European Union — you just have to know where to look. Black chefs have taken over the bustling capital, offering a plethora of eateries, cafes, and pop ups serving up everything from plant-based goodness to 24-karat-gold drinks to traditional Caribbean dishes.
All of these restaurants (and even the cutest Instagrammable cafe you’ll ever visit) are Black-owned, and they offer some of the best fare from across the diaspora that you’ll find in London town. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered with our list of incredible eateries. You won’t be able to stop yourself from going back for more again and again.
01
Papa L’s Kitchen
This exciting food concept in the cozy quarter of Piccadilly Circus is the brainchild of Gambian born Founder and Executive Chef Lawrence Gomez, offering what he likes to call “African Fusion” cuisine. The menu includes a wide variety of delicious dishes, such as PAPA L’s signature grilled king tiger prawns, and Ma’s Benachin rice, a national dish from the Gambia, dedicated to, and passed down from, Gomez’s mother. Other dishes include the dover sole filet, a favorite of Jermyn Street locals, and the Papa Lova, a take on Pavlova, accompanied by his signature raspberry coulis.
02
Saint Aymes Cafe
Often called “the prettiest cafe in London,” Saint Aymes is a floral and pastel-themed cafe, tea house and event space that is an Instagram lover’s dream. Black-owned and founded by sisters Lois and Michela Wilson, it’s the perfect after-brunch, or special event location when you’re in the mood for something sweet. Saint Aymes goes beyond chocolate selling with its luxurious offers and packaging. There’s 24-karat-gold smothered hot chocolate, high tea with a strong pink theme, and champagne flutes topped with pink candy floss. After the success of their flagship London location, the sisters are currently planning to launch their next franchise in the U.S.
03
Porte Noire
A hot spot for wine aficionados and connoisseurs (and Idris Elba sightings), Elba’s wine bar and restaurant in Kings Cross, features over 800 wine bins in what is one of the capital’s largest fine wine tasting rooms. If you love your wine and want food which pairs beautifully with each and every glass, then you absolutely need to visit! From exceptionally rare bottles to ‘wines on tap’, an extensive selection curated by Farber is available to purchase and enjoy in-house. You’ll be spoiled for choice with their incredible range of quality wines and champagnes (with lots by the glass), while the food on their new menu is totally heavenly.
04
Tatale, in The Africa Centre
Tatale is a contemporary pan-African concept, telling stories through food, art and culture. Serving up a menu of unique and delicious flavors, Tatale immerses diners in patterns and colors from the continent. Helmed by chef Akwasi Brenya-Mensa, the restaurant takes its name from a classic plantain pancake, which he described as a ‘quintessential Ghanian dish’. The eclectic menu features dishes such as omo tuo (mashed rice) and groundnut soup from Ghana, ackee croquettes from the Caribbean, geelrys rice from South Africa, jollof from Ethiopia, and red snapper stew from Brazil.
05
Negril
Bringing Caribbean beach shack drinks with travel inspired flavors to Brixton, Negril is an affordable and authentic Caribbean comfort food spot in South London. Negril focuses on fresh ingredients in some of your favorite dishes, including curry goat, jerk chicken, plantain wedges, rice and peas, coleslaw, mixed salad, sweet potato fries & saltfish fritters. It’s BYOB (bring your own booze) which adds to the laid back atmosphere.