5 Black-Owned Restaurants You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To London

There’s no doubt about it, London is home to some of the best Black-owned restaurants in the entire European Union — you just have to know where to look. Black chefs have taken over the bustling capital, offering a plethora of eateries, cafes, and pop ups serving up everything from plant-based goodness to 24-karat-gold drinks to traditional Caribbean dishes.

All of these restaurants (and even the cutest Instagrammable cafe you’ll ever visit) are Black-owned, and they offer some of the best fare from across the diaspora that you’ll find in London town. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered with our list of incredible eateries. You won’t be able to stop yourself from going back for more again and again.