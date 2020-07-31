6 Black-Owned Businesses To Support On Your Next Visit To Charleston

There’s something special about Charleston, South Carolina.

Maybe it’s the city’s southern charm, or the fact that it’s a beautiful coastal city along the east coast with picturesque beaches and delicious food. Or perhaps it is the rich Black history that could fill your weekend or week long itinerary with historic and cultural attractions.

Regardless of your reasons for visiting Charleston, there’s something for everyone. But because it’s “Black owned everything” season, it’s important to recognize how Charleston’s Black residents changed the city’s food culture, art, music, agriculture, faith, and national reputation. So if you’re thinking about paying the city a visit, it’s important to pay homage (and dollars) to some of its sacred (and fun!) Black owned businesses.