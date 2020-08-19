Airbnb Brings Broadway Home With Its New Collection of Virtual Experiences

Earlier this year, fans received heartbreaking news that theater and venue closures would cause all of its beloved Broadway shows not to return to the stage until at least 2021. This left nearly the entire industry without jobs for the foreseeable future — which is one of many industries that have been crippled as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully Airbnb has come up with a solution to those looking to get their Broadway fix for the time being.

The home rental brand is helping fans treat themselves to a night in with some of musical theater’s biggest players. Starting today, the home-sharing site is launching a special collection of online experiences that give fans the chance to connect with stars and crew from their favorite Broadway and West End productions, including Tituss Burgess, Aisha Jackson, dancers from “Moulin Rouge” and “Chicago,” and three original Broadway princesses.

“In this time of social distancing, it is imperative for artists to find an outlet to create and collaborate in order to continue to tell our stories,” said Tituss Burgess. “With Broadway dark, we must re-evaluate and re-establish what the community means—what we want it to mean— in order to move forward. Join me in going back to the basics as we explore storytelling together.”

Partnering with The Actors Fund, a national nonprofit that supports workers in the performing arts, this new initiative will help bring Broadway into homes around the world while also creating a new stream of revenue for the out-of-work performing arts stars and crew.

The best part? The experiences are relatively inexpensive compared to a night out at the theater. Experience highlights such as a night with Tituss Burgess learning storytelling through song, Broadway Princess Party hosted by Tony- and Grammy-nominated Laura Osnes, Susan Egan or gathering the little ones around Mrs. Doubtfire cast members Charity Dawson, Brad Oscar, and Jenn Gambatese for storytime.