8 Essentials To Pack For Your Next Socially Distanced Road Trip

Road tripping is hands-down one of the best ways to explore the United States. Given its perceived safety, 85 percent of U.S. travelers are likely to take a road trip just this summer, according to Expedia’s Summer Travel Report. And while many of us have hit the open road at some point in our lives to embark on some of our favorite destinations, travel this year (and likely next as well) will look a lot different.
And we all know the key to any proper road trip (outside of bringing your license, downloading a fire playlist and mapping out the best Google route), is packing everything you need to ensure everything goes off without a hitch. So if you’re planning to hit the road soon, and need recommendations to prepare, we’ve got you covered!
01
FUJIFILM INSTAX Mini LiPlay
Live, play and capture all the fun moments of the road (and once you get to the destination) with an Instax instant camera and smartphone printer all in one. The new elegant black FUJIFILM INSTAX Mini LiPlay is a sleek camera offering a true mixture of digital and film. As a hybrid instant camera, the Mini LiPlay records digitally (so you’ll still get the perfect ‘gram photo) but can also output photos on INSTAX Mini film.
02
Wellnesse Natural Hand Sanitizer
Quite frankly, the most important item you’ll need to stay safe and sanitized on the road is Wellnesse’s natural hand sanitizer. It’s definitely going to come in handy! The best part? It kills 99.9% of germs without stripping skin, because of its soothing eucalyptus and moisturizing glycerin, which gives hands much-needed hydration.
03
GoPro HERO8 Black
Take GoPro on any adventure with you – whether that’s capturing timeless family memories, or effortlessly documenting your next big adventure. GoPro cameras have proven to be unbeatable in quality and consumer experience and with the introduction of the HERO8 Black, it’s the perfect camera for your next roadtrip!
04
GPX All-in-One Vlogging Kit
These days, almost everyone's an “influencer” or at least trying to be. GPX’s All-in-One Vlogging Kit enhances video capabilities with an LED 1800 lumen video light this is dimmable and can be set to warm or daylight, a unidirectional microphone, vlogging rig with an adjustable phone holder that can be used with or without a phone case, a tripod with adjustable position ball joint, a foam windscreen and light travel bag. Whether you’re filming a segment in the car, reviewing the latest features of the car or tackling TikTok videos, the GPX All-in-One Vlogging Kit handles it all with professional grade results.
05
Amarte Ultra Veil SPF 50+
Just because you’re in a car, doesn’t mean those rays still won’t pierce through. This elegant, ultra-light sunscreen feels like a luxurious moisturizer, and is rich in antioxidants and botanical extracts, such as ginkgo biloba nut, mesima mushroom, rooibos, tormentil root, skullcap and wild thyme — making it the perfect addition to your daily skin care routine. Not to mention, it's fluid water resistant for up to 40 minutes with broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection.
06
UpSpring Stomach Settle
Getting sick on a roadtrip can be miserable, especially if you have a long ride ahead of you. Thankfully UpSpring’s Stomach Settle is an all-natural soothing solution for occasional nausea, motion sickness, gas, bloating, etc. The lemon ginger flavored drops dissolve quickly to absorb for fast-acting relief for those moments when you’re in a bind and need a quick solution.
07
Kodiak Cakes
Of course a travel pillow, an extra pair of socks, and a small blanket should all be on your go-to list, but one of the most essential things to pack is snacks, of course!i Skip the gas station snack brands (because it saves you a trip inside interacting with other people) and grab a whole grain, protein-packed Kodiak Cakes option – individually wrapped or simple-to-prepare/store – that’s perfect to keep you fueled for even the longest of road trips. Kodiak Cakes’ snacks are easy to pack for when your stomach starts rumbling and you need the extra help to keep you covered until you reach your final destination.
08
Pacific Style Round Rattan Clutch Purse
Find your place in the sun (or front seat) with this Pacific Style clutch from JTV. Inspired by the natural beauty of the Pacific Islands, enticing treasures from land and sea combine with glowing sterling silver sure to put you in an island state of mind. Gorgeous rattan style details will keep your things together during any road trip.