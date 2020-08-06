8 Essentials To Pack For Your Next Socially Distanced Road Trip

Road tripping is hands-down one of the best ways to explore the United States. Given its perceived safety, 85 percent of U.S. travelers are likely to take a road trip just this summer, according to Expedia’s Summer Travel Report. And while many of us have hit the open road at some point in our lives to embark on some of our favorite destinations, travel this year (and likely next as well) will look a lot different.

And we all know the key to any proper road trip (outside of bringing your license, downloading a fire playlist and mapping out the best Google route), is packing everything you need to ensure everything goes off without a hitch. So if you’re planning to hit the road soon, and need recommendations to prepare, we’ve got you covered!