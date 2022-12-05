These 7 Tips Will Help You Survive Holiday Travel Chaos

For many of us, the holidays mean looking forward to good food, quality time with friends and family, and gift-giving. It also means hitting the road and skies with millions of other Americans for a stressful traveling season. Honestly, this entire year has been filled with travel pains. After nearly two years of little to no exploring, people headed out in near record numbers on much-needed adventures, only to be met with long lines, flight delays and cancelations, service cuts on trains, and exorbitant car rental and gas prices. Not exactly the welcome back we all hoped for. With the busiest travel season in full swing, people are rightfully bracing themselves for more headaches while on the go.

Whether you’re heading home for some quality time or chasing the sun to somewhere tropical, we all simply want to get through every road trip, flight, or train ride safely without having a total meltdown. Fortunately for you, there are a few tried and true tips that will help make surviving holiday travel a bit smoother so you can arrive at your destination feeling more fa-la-la-la-la and less Grinch.

Travel Direct If Possible

Much like everything else these days, prices on travel have gone up significantly, so finding deals is a must. However, one plus for paying a higher price point for travel this season is the ability to travel direct. Connections and layovers might save you a penny, but you’ll probably spend it stressing over mishaps like missed connections and lost luggage. Minimize disruptions and help reduce stress by shooting for a direct route.

Get the Insurance and Be Prepared

You should be doing this anyway, but having travel insurance is a must, particularly during busy seasons when many things can go wrong. Companies like World Nomads and Allianz offer per-trip and annual travel insurance covering everything from delays and lost luggage to evacuation for medical emergencies. For train travel, there’s always an option to add insurance for your trip – take it. You’ll travel better knowing that you’re covered when something pops up. If you’re driving, ensure you’re prepared for inclement weather or accidents by staying on top of weather reports and packing a kit of essentials for your car. The essentials should include flashlights, flares, bottled water, booster cables, perishable foods, and a first aid kit.

Pack Light

Yes, we know you need to pack 15 dress options and camera equipment for your 30-second Instagram reel of Christmas brunch. Still, that decision can potentially mean standing in long lines to check or retrieve bags and increases the chances of your luggage getting lost with your dresses and family’s holiday gifts inside. Try shipping gifts and other items ahead of time and traveling with a carry-on suitcase instead. If you check luggage, make sure to drop an AirTag and have all your medications, important documents, and a change of clothes in a carry-on, just in case.

Travel During Off Times

With so many people on the go during the holidays, you probably feel there is no way to escape the rush. While you might be right, there are ways to encounter fewer people when you’re ready to hit the road. Try starting your travels during the earlier morning or late evening hours when others are asleep, and there’s the possibility of fewer people on the planes, trains, and roads. Depending on where you’re headed, you can travel on the actual holiday instead of on the preceding days, like most people. You’ll encounter shorter lines and fewer crowds since others will already be at their destination. You might even score a travel deal when you book since it won’t be a peak travel day.

Arrive Early, Seriously

You know how we love to joke about our parents getting to the airport at 2 am for a 2 pm flight? That is not such a bad idea during the holiday travel season. Now arriving 12 hours early is a bit extreme, but arriving a few hours before your flight during this time of year is always a good idea. Airports and airlines are short-staffed, which can lead to long lines for checking luggage and going through security, and that doesn’t include weather delays that can make just getting to the airport a challenge. Even if you’re traveling by train, the same rules should apply, especially if you didn’t purchase a reserved seat. In short, it’s best not to try your luck and simply plan to get there ahead of time.

Have TSA PreCheck and CLEAR on Deck

If you thought getting through airport security was a pain on a regular day, try it with massive holiday crowds. Investing in trusted traveler programs like TSA PreCheck and CLEAR can make avoiding long security lines a thing of the past, which is especially beneficial for families traveling with children or the elderly. Being able to skip to the front of the line with CLEAR and speed through without removing shoes and belts, thanks to PreCheck, means this dynamic duo will save you time, stress, and sanity. You’ll wonder why you didn’t have it sooner.

Pack Your Patience

We’re sure this goes without saying, but during this time of year, everyone traveling is on edge. Regardless of your mode of transportation, you’re bound to encounter annoyingly frustrating lines, traffic, delays, fellow travelers, and more – and there’s nothing you can do about it. Instead of being a jerk to other people, who are likely just frustrated as you, try to be patient. Make sure to charge all your devices, download shows, and playlists, and pack that book you’ve been meaning to read to keep you calm and occupied.