5 Retreats To Get Your Mind, Body, And Spirit Right This Year

Let’s be honest; wellness travel isn’t a new concept. People have been traveling the world for decades, searching for getaways that combine sunshine, massages, and fitness boot camp. However, after living through a pandemic, a shaky economy, and life in general, wellness travel now goes beyond skin-deep for many people.

Particularly for Black women, taking time to rest and truly practice self-care can sound good in theory but feel completely impossible and unattainable in practice. In fact, according to the American Psychiatric Association, only one-in-three Black Americans overall, who need some form of mental health or wellness-related care, actually receive it. Even a quick Google search will provide article after article on how our inability to rest affects our physical health and aids in causing everything from obesity to poor heart health.

In short, we’ve got to be more intentional about finding time and ways to put our capes down because it’s killing us.

Traveling is always a great way to escape from the grind and take a moment to breathe. Whether you go a short drive from home or across the globe, prioritizing your wellness as part of the journey is a must – and that’s where we come in. We’ve found five amazing wellness retreats that offer plenty of opportunities to relax and tan but level up your mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being.

Disconnect To Connect At Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort

Before you even think about it, this is not your typical glamping experience. Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort located in Punta Mita, Mexico, is a nature retreat to disconnect guests from the rat race and connect them with themselves. The all-inclusive, adults-only resort features only 15 luxury tents meaning there will only ever be 30 people there at a time, and there’s no television (but yes, there’s wifi!) to distract you. In fact, the pace of Naviva is so free-flowing that there are no menus or meal reservations. Have pasta for breakfast at 8 am and chicken and waffles for dinner at 11 pm; the choice is yours. You also won’t find your average spa treatments at Naviva either. Rebalance your chakras with an Equilibrium Ritual or discover your soul’s highest calling on a Life Purpose Retrieval journey. You can join other guests for a communal gratitude ceremony, sunrise hike, or creative hatha yoga.

Spiritual Healing At Ojai Valley In

Home to Hollywood stars, California is well known for its sunshine and wellness treatments. That’s why it’s no surprise that you can find a spiritual haven nestled in the heart of Ventura County at the Ojai Valley Inn. As if the 220-acre lush green setting wasn’t enough to pull you in, the resort’s expansive Spa Village offers guests a chance to indulge in spiritual healing. During your stay, you can dive head first into self-discovery with a crystal, reiki, and chakra clearing session, set aside your adulting to nurture your inner child by painting and designing a plant terrarium, or have a one-on-one psychic reading to ask all your burning life and existential questions. There are also meditative sound bath experiences and water therapies that combine aquatic bodywork and zen meditative movements to allow the release of trauma and tension from the mind and body.

Personalize Your Wellness At BodyHoliday

Everyone knows the Caribbean island of St. Lucia is for lovers, but did you know you could also go there to get your body right? At BodyHoliday, they love to say, “Give us your body for a week, and we’ll give you back your mind,” and that’s a promise they intend to keep. Your transformational journey at the all-inclusive resort includes daily therapeutic spa treatments and a wellness clinic that tailors your stay to personalized exercise routines, weight management, detoxing and de-stressing routines, and more based on a full physiology and biochemistry assessment. It’s the Caribbean, so food is also a focal point, with BodyHoliday providing fresh herbs and vegetables from their organic garden and local seafood. The resort can also customize your diet during your stay based on your needs. You can even spend your stay learning to sail, scuba dive, or climb the iconic Gros Piton to enjoy stunning views.

Heal Through Sisterhood At Unruly Retreat

In a world that constantly demands our labor, creativity, and energy, there are very few places Black women can escape to heal and simply be. That’s what makes the Unruly Retreat so special. Designed by Curvy, Curly, Conscious Founder Shelah Marie, the mission of the retreat is to create an unapologetic weekend for Black women to come together in a truly safe space where they can be honored, experience joy, work through issues, and, of course, get a little unruly. Held in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the retreat is five days of rediscovering your power, healing, and creating connections with other like-minded Black women. With no pretenses, embarrassment, or judgment, women are encouraged to come as they are and build community through emotional workshops mixed in with a little fun in the sun.

Futuristic Wellness At Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

If you’re looking for the latest nightlife, music, and even fashion, Miami is the place to go. But if you’re also looking for a not-so-average wellness escape that uses the latest technology to jumpstart your journey, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is where you need to be. The goal of your retreat at Carillion Miami is to nourish and restore with a holistic approach that integrates the latest cutting-edge science. This means heading to the property’s biostation for in-depth diagnostic testing that looks at everything from anti-aging treatments to sexual wellness and hormone restoration. Discover the benefits of Cryotherapy with Salt Float Zero Gravity Therapy or a stop at the Infrared Sauna. Not really into too much touching? Carillion uses technology to offer a touchless wellness experience. Guests can use the Wellsystem Wave Massage, which uses dry water to relieve tension and promote tranquility or enjoy a LED Photobiomodulation facial designed to treat a variety of skin concerns ranging from acne, wrinkles, scarring, damaged skin, dark rings, aging skin, stretch marks, and much more. No matter what you choose, you’ll walk away feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.