5 Ways to Plan Your Next Disneyland Resort Girls Trip

Disneyland Resort

You just had an amazing time at ESSENCE Festival of Culture, so why not keep the good times and memory making rolling with your girlfriends at Disneyland! After all, it’s not only for kids—in fact, but we think adults might have even more fun!

Check out our top 5 must-dos to plan your next Disneyland Resort Girls Trip.

2X the Magic.

Did you know that there are two parks in California’s Disneyland Resort? Even better, did you know you can save big when you book both? Disneyland Park is home to all the classics including the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. While Disney California Adventure Park is home to thrills including Avengers Campus meet superheroes and much more. Check out the Multi-Day Tickets, the longer you play, the less you pay per day. Our tip: Book during seasonal events for an extra magic experience like Spring’s Food and Wine Festival and the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort in the Winter!

Disneyland Resort

Get the App.

Even before you start planning for the trip, you’ve got to download the Disneyland Mobile App. Use it to research ticket prices (you can even buy them right there in the app, so easy!) and make dining reservations. Once you arrive, view attraction wait times and show times, place mobile food

orders, and make contactless purchases at most Disneyland Resort store locations. And don’t forget to enhance your visit with Genie+ (additional costs apply), get on your rides sooner with reservations via Lightning Lane, and post about it all with unlimited Disney PhotoPass Digital Downloads.

Better Together.

Consider Disney hotel packages so you have the convenience of being in the park and taking in the full experience. You get early access entry to the parks when you stay at any of our three Disneyland Resort Hotels: Disneyland Hotel, Disney’ Grand Californian Hotel and Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. And you’re always close to the Downtown Disney District, where you’ll find exhilarating entertainment, unforgettable food, spirited sips, fanciful shopping and magical moments.

Disneyland Resort

Go VIP.

Why not let “your concierge be your guide” with a VIP Tour Guide? This is the ultimate, hassle-free planning that lets you design your own customized visit—expedited access to Disneyland Resort attractions, VIP viewing and seating for nighttime spectaculars, and stage shows (subject to availability) are some of benefits. Plus, your guide will share fun insider tips and stories throughout the day.

Relax + Rejuvenate.

Start the day off with morning yoga and fitness classes held right in the park before opening hours. Then be sure to visit the Tenaya Stone Spa in the Grand California Hotel and Spa for a facial, massage, and more. And rent a cabana so you can spend the rest of the day poolside simply relaxing.

Experience the magic and get more info now at Disneyland.com.

Both a theme park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same day are required for park entry. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Entertainment, experiences and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.