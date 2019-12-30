19 Couples Who Took Swoon-Worthy Baecations In 2019

When it came to travel 2019 baecations were at the top of everyone’s wish list with epic adventures happening from Mexico to Sri Lanka. Jet setters proved that the only thing better than seeing some world, was having someone to share the journey with.
From the scenic cave views of Santorini to desert-loving across the sands of Marrakech, travelers took their steamy romances to new levels, spreading #BlackLove all over the globe. Admittingly it was hard trying to choose our favorite moments from this year, but we managed to narrow it down to 19 couples who took baecation adventures that made us want to swoon with every single photo.
If you’re looking for some travel inspiration for 2020, grab a pen and a pad, because these couples brought the heat and we’re here for every single second of it.
01
@afrostylicity and her bae enjoyed coconuts on the beach in Mexico.
Photo Credit: @afrostylicity⠀
02
@dimi.nanasi and @foolish.observer_ fell in love all over again in Venice.
Photo Credit: @dimiandgee
03
@nikki_stew and @sm00thtraveler lived their best lives in Paris.
Photo Credit: @sm00thtraveler
04
@horace.daley and his queen are walking like Egyptians in Egypt.
Photo Credit: @horace.daley
05
@kenw and @dearra are relaxed and in love in the Seychelles.
Photo Credit: @dearra
06
@sci_gent and @13ritni were on an incredible journey in Bali.
Photo Credit: @sci_gent
07
@lvnnae and @davebelowkey were royally in love in Abu Dhabi.
Photo Credit: @davebelowkey
08
Dale and DamiAna Trimble had an Indian love affair at the Taj Mahal.
Photo Credit: @trimblefamilybucketlist
09
@adeola.odutola and @kourtjack90 shared a kiss to remember in Medellín, Colombia
Photo Credit: @adeola.odutola
10
@moesulli and @essie.michelle had a desert love affair in Morocco.
Photo Credit: @stanlophotography
11
@kingronthedon and @lechicboheme have that blessed kind of love in Ghana.
Photo Credit: @kingronthedon
12
@ashleemajormoss and @alivelikethewind are on the love train in Sri Lanka.
Photo Credit: @ashleemajormoss
13
LJ and MJ are the couple that travels and loves in Chefchaouen, Morocco.
Photo Credit: @thatcouplewhotravels
14
@skylarmarshai and @tolutemi were living the sweet life in Barbados.
Photo Credit: @skylarmarshai
15
@ishootfacez and @theblackpassportt created a dope life in Positano, Italy.
Photo Credit: @createadopelifee
16
The Kiiru’s were on cloud 9 in Santorini.
Photo Credit: @tintinashe
17
@sterlingpics and his lady were living life like it’s a movie and writing their own script in Cabo.
Photo Credit: @sterlingpics
18
Everything is la dolce vita with @maria_bahru and her love.
Photo Credit: @maria_bahru
19
@tymichele_ and @___power___'s love brings the heat in Santorini.