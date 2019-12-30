19 Couples Who Took Swoon-Worthy Baecations In 2019

Photo Credit: @moesulli

When it came to travel 2019 baecations were at the top of everyone’s wish list with epic adventures happening from Mexico to Sri Lanka. Jet setters proved that the only thing better than seeing some world, was having someone to share the journey with.

From the scenic cave views of Santorini to desert-loving across the sands of Marrakech, travelers took their steamy romances to new levels, spreading #BlackLove all over the globe. Admittingly it was hard trying to choose our favorite moments from this year, but we managed to narrow it down to 19 couples who took baecation adventures that made us want to swoon with every single photo.

If you’re looking for some travel inspiration for 2020, grab a pen and a pad, because these couples brought the heat and we’re here for every single second of it.

01 Jet Set Kind Of Love @afrostylicity and her bae enjoyed coconuts on the beach in Mexico. Photo Credit: @afrostylicity⠀ 02 Jet Set Kind Of Love @dimi.nanasi and @foolish.observer_ fell in love all over again in Venice. Photo Credit: @dimiandgee 03 Jet Set Kind Of Love @nikki_stew and @sm00thtraveler lived their best lives in Paris. Photo Credit: @sm00thtraveler 04 Jet Set Kind Of Love @horace.daley and his queen are walking like Egyptians in Egypt. Photo Credit: @horace.daley 05 Jet Set Kind Of Love @kenw and @dearra are relaxed and in love in the Seychelles. Photo Credit: @dearra 06 Jet Set Kind Of Love @sci_gent and @13ritni were on an incredible journey in Bali. Photo Credit: @sci_gent 07 Jet Set Kind Of Love @lvnnae and @davebelowkey were royally in love in Abu Dhabi. Photo Credit: @davebelowkey 08 Jet Set Kind Of Love Dale and DamiAna Trimble had an Indian love affair at the Taj Mahal. Photo Credit: @trimblefamilybucketlist 09 Jet Set Kind Of Love @adeola.odutola and @kourtjack90 shared a kiss to remember in Medellín, Colombia Photo Credit: @adeola.odutola 10 Jet Set Kind Of Love @moesulli and @essie.michelle had a desert love affair in Morocco. Photo Credit: @stanlophotography 11 Jet Set Kind Of Love @kingronthedon and @lechicboheme have that blessed kind of love in Ghana. Photo Credit: @kingronthedon 12 Jet Set Kind Of Love @ashleemajormoss and @alivelikethewind are on the love train in Sri Lanka. Photo Credit: @ashleemajormoss 13 Jet Set Kind Of Love LJ and MJ are the couple that travels and loves in Chefchaouen, Morocco. Photo Credit: @thatcouplewhotravels 14 Jet Set Kind Of Love @skylarmarshai and @tolutemi were living the sweet life in Barbados. Photo Credit: @skylarmarshai 15 Jet Set Kind Of Love @ishootfacez and @theblackpassportt created a dope life in Positano, Italy. Photo Credit: @createadopelifee 16 Jet Set Kind Of Love The Kiiru’s were on cloud 9 in Santorini. Photo Credit: @tintinashe 17 Jet Set Kind Of Love @sterlingpics and his lady were living life like it’s a movie and writing their own script in Cabo. Photo Credit: @sterlingpics 18 Jet Set Kind Of Love Everything is la dolce vita with @maria_bahru and her love. Photo Credit: @maria_bahru 19 Jet Set Kind Of Love @tymichele_ and @___power___'s love brings the heat in Santorini. Photo Credit: @___power___

Share :