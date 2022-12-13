10 Celebrity Vacations That Gave Us Serious Wanderlust This Year

If there were one word to describe celebs’ adventures in 2022, wanderlust would be it. From the beaches of Spain to the deserts of Scottsdale, Arizona, some of our favorite jet-setting celebs gave a severe case of travel envy and new adventures to add to our bucket lists.

Their global adventures this year were anything but basic, and we loved seeing them include family and friends as they celebrated everything from the soft life to milestone birthdays. We honestly can’t wait to see what journeys they embark on next.

We rounded up ten of our favorite celebrity getaways from 2022 that had us ready to book a flight asap. Check out these photos to find inspiration for your next global adventure – we know you’ll be prepared to grab your passport and explore.

Ayesha & Stephen Curry

For their annual #sibsandsigs family vacation, Ayesha and Steph jetted over to the privately-owned island of Wakaya in Fiji for a week of bonding, champagne sipping, snorkeling with baby sharks, basket weaving and ended it all with a beautiful lantern ceremony where they released prayers and wishes into the night sky.

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

What’s summer without the annual #WadeWorldTour? This year Gabi and DWade took us to Mallorca, Spain, aboard the superyacht The Wellesley (Fun Fact: The boat is an expansion of the luxury art deco London hotel, The Wellesley). The pair enjoyed a spa day at Cap Rocat Hotel and romantic dinners at El Olivo at La Residencia Hotel – before their crew arrived. However, just when we thought it was over, the Wades hit us with a part two in the Motherland, where they went to Tanzania, Ghana, Namibia, and South Africa to celebrate Gabi’s 50th birthday.

Magic & Cookie Johnson

Magic and Cookie Johnson are the definitions of what it looks like when the trip makes it out of the group chat. Their annual trip saw them board superyacht the Solange, along with friends LL Cool J and wife Simone, Samuel L. Jackson and wife LaTanya and Tina Knowles and hubby Richard Lawson, for a two-week Greek adventure where they indulged in private beach barbeques, ancient sites in Athens and a hilarious soul train inspired costume party.

Megan Thee Stallion

The queen of hot girl summer took her talents to Japan for a mix of business and pleasure. Between show dates, Megan explored Tokyo and Osaka, indulging in the clubs, food, culture, anime, and even a fun trip to Universal Studios Japan, where she showed off her hero skills at Super Nintendo World.

Caresha

Leave it to Caresha, aka Yung Miami, to remind us that you can be that girl in any city, especially when that city is Capri, Italy. The city girl lived the soft life on a yacht, sailing around the island, tanning, partying, enjoying delicious dinners at Paolino, and giving us fire pics.

Jordyn Woods

While others look to escape winter, Jordyn Woods decided to bring the heat in the cold with a quick trip to Minnesota (probably to visit her Minnesota Timberwolves player boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns) with sister Jodie. The ice queens played in the snow, took to the slopes, went snowmobiling, and served face cards without the intention of ever declining.

Ludacris & Eudoxie

This year the Bridges returned to their favorite place to holiday, Eleuthera, Bahamas. The love birds enjoyed some relaxing fun in the sun, frolicking in the water, stealing kisses, and capturing every moment of a much-needed adult-only getaway.

Monica

R&B songstress Monica jetted to Grenada for a fun-filled adventure with the family. With a luxurious villa at Silversands Grenada, Monica, sons Rodney and Romelo, and daughter Laiyah embraced the island vibes chatting with locals on River Road, drinking fresh coconut water, and eating delicious jerk chicken.

Lupita Nyong’o

Even celebrities like Lupita couldn’t escape one of 2022’s hotspots, El Salvador. The Wakanda Forever star hiked the Santa Ana Volcano, chased waterfalls, and relaxed in the ocean waves.

Shiona Turini

Stylist and costume designer Shiona made a childhood dream come true when she took a wellness escape to Scottsdale, Arizona, for a stay at The Phonecian. The quick weekend tour is filled with hikes and luxuriating at the spa.