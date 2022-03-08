Heard Of A Bridal Proposal Party? Toya Johnson Threw A Lavish One To Ask Her Friends To Be Her Bridesmaids

Instagram

There are a number of ways to ask a friend to be part of your bridal party. You can send them a sweet card saying how you’d be honored to have them be there for you on your big day. You can get them a gift that reads “Bridesmaid” on the front (or back). Or, you could just keep it simple and call them to ask the big question. For TV personality Toya Johnson, she got really creative. In celebration of their new reality dating show inspired by regency era matchmaking, The Courtship, NBC, in conjunction with Atlanta-based Dazzle Me Parties, helped Johnson court her bridesmaids by throwing a detailed “tipsy tea party.” At the event, the women, in their best tea party dresses and fascinators, were gifted a box full of gifts, including roses, champagne and champagne flutes, candles and more. Guests included famous friends like Kandi Burruss, Rasheeda Frost, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Monica, Tammy Rivera, Monyetta Shaw, Aminat McClure and Shamea Morton, among others.

There was tea, a harp player, good music and lots of photos taken by the bride-to-be and her bridesmaids…to-be. While it seemed very fanciful just to ask your friends to be a part of your wedding, Johnson wanted to do something fun and special.

“This was not my bridal shower I just wanted to do something different for my girls and y’all already know I love a theme party,” she wrote.

As assumed, all of the women present said yes, so it’s sure to be a huge wedding. Check out more images from the day below.

Johnson is set to wed Robert “Red” Rushing soon. The two began dating in 2017 and share daughter Reign, 4. She has daughter Reginae Carter, 23, from her first marriage to rapper Lil Wayne. Rushing proposed to Johnson in November 2019.

“Yes! Yes! And Yes!” she wrote at the time. “For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES!💍 looking forward to forever with you.”

She shared in February that they’d set a wedding date, and she was looking forward to it.

“All these people…who keep asking when is my wedding date, I’m not going to tell you when my wedding date is but I’m going to tell you that my wedding is this year,” she said on Instagram Live.

With all of these ladies involved, it’s sure to be a star-studded celebration. We can’t wait to see the photos!