7 Must-See Things For Young Adults To Enjoy At Disney World

Courtesy of Disney

With sunny days and warm weather quickly approaching, there’s no better time than now to start getting your summer plans in order. If you’re in need of inspiration for your next trip, your vacation plans can be upgraded by adding the “happiest place on earth” to your itinerary — kids or no kids.

Growing up, there was always one place on my adolescent wishlist that I always dreamed of adventuring to with my family, and this past week, my inner child was able to live out that aspiration with a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. I went to check out a preview of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride, which will be open to the public on May 27 in time for Memorial Day weekend (more on that shortly…).

We’ve all run into a dazzling advertisement from Disney, inviting us to experience all that the amusement park has to offer; from its lively attractions, all-inclusive resorts, signature rides and candid photos with the princesses and characters we’ve grown to love over the years. However, planning can become overwhelming or even feel out of reach if you don’t know where to start.

Having recently been able to attend Disney World for its 50th Anniversary celebration, my eyes were open to the endless options for fun, play, leisure and exploration that the different parks had to offer.

No matter your age or background, there is something for everyone, “Each park has its own personality, it really just depends on what you’re looking for, but there’s a lot to see for everyone, no matter what age you are in the family,” shared Kartika Rodriguez, Vice President of EPOCT who as the first Black woman to hold the position, is leading the park’s most significant transformations.

With the right planning and a little bit of magic, you can experience Disney World and leave with memories and stories that will last a lifetime. Thankfully, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and secured a roundup of the best ride, resorts, and restaurants to visit during your next trip!

01 Take a Spin on the New Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Attraction This highly anticipated attraction is Disney’s first “reverse launch” rollercoaster with a 360-degree rotation design that allows riders to always have a view of what’s coming around each twist and turn. As one of the largest indoor rides in the world, the new Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open up to the public on May 27 at EPCOT. Courtesy of Disney 02 Plan Your Stay at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Whether you’re planning your next girls trip or baeaction, Coronado Springs Resort offers a stylish and romantic scene for your extended stay. Take advantage of the resort’s striking views and eye-catching architecture, with lakefront restaurants and bars that deliver a captivating atmosphere and tasty meals. You won’t want to leave. Courtesy of Disney 03 Get Your Tickets for Cirque du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life” Show The new collaboration by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, Drawn to Life, is open at Disney Springs five nights a week. Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic performances, jaw-dropping stunts and choreography is a “love letter” to Disney animation artists with an original score inspired by timeless Disney music. Grab your tickets and prepared to be stunned! Courtesy of Disney 04 Shop, Eat and Explore Disney Springs If you’re looking for a place to try out great food, do some shopping and take a stroll, Disney Springs is the place for you. The shopping and eatery complex has stores like Zara, UGG, Free People, Sephora, with tons of restaurants and bars to choose from. One place you have to try is Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ with Southern-style fare. Courtesy of Disney 05 Dive Into Typhoon Lagoon Beat the summer heat by taking a swim (and maybe trying your hand at surfing) at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. The waterpark offers attractions that will give you a thrill or a chance to relax while you soak up the Florida sun. Check out the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, Crush ‘N’ Gusher and Humunga Kowabunga. Cool off at the park’s frozen dessert bar, featuring a selection of Dole Whip cold-serve treats and alcohol for grown-ups, at Snack Shack. Courtesy of Disney 06 Experience Hollywood Studios Hollywood Studios is a park favorite with an array of rides that will leave you wanting more. High on the list of recommendations is The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Courtesy of Disney