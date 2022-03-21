Top Female-Driven Car Features to Explore

Getty

Why is it that cars are marketed so heavily to men? We’re going to let you in on a little secret—62% of all new cars sold in the U.S. are bought by women, according to research from Cars.com, which also found that women influence more than 85% of all car purchases.

So, knowing this is really a female-driven industry, we’re going to breakdown the top features you need in your next car—whether you’re a mom, wife, career-focused woman, or all of the above!

Value. As women, we are looking for quality and value in every part of our lives, from our lipsticks to our cars. That’s why we tend to overlook the big trucks and go for a more affordable car. And fuel-efficiency is definitely a must—we don’t want to spend all our hard-earned money on gas!

4-doors. Look, whether we’re buckling in the kids, driving a client to a meeting, or cramming in the car for girls’ night out, no one wants to be crawling over everything just to get into the backseat! So, a four-door vehicle is the way to go for any woman on the go.

Safety. We may joke that we have eyes in the back of our heads, but when it comes to driving, we don’t want to miss a thing. That’s why rear visibility, front visibility, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, and remote outside mirrors are on the must-list. Plus, we want to keep everyone we love safe, so side air bags are also a non-negotiable.

Navigation. Throughout history, women have never been afraid to ask for directions. Now, not only do we want to know how to get there, we want to get there with the fastest route possible—after-all our time is very valuable!

Temp Control. Climate control for your car can make (or break) your day. Being able to cool down when you need to is the perfect reprieve during a stressful day. And heated seats are always adored in cold months—or if you have back pain from working out or carrying your kids.

Car Play. Constant multi-taskers, our car can easily become our command center. So, being able to talk, text, and catch up on your favorite podcast is essential!