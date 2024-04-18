Health Matters: Inside The Viral TikTok Trend, Oatzempic, Does It Really Help You Lose Weight?

Getty

It’s that time again: another viral TikTok trend! Oatzempic has swept the internet and caused most of us to ask, can you lose weight by enjoying oat-based drinks? The latest nutrition trend pays homage to the popular drug Ozempic, which can impact your weight; many TikTokers believe the trend provides dramatic weight loss, as some boasted of having experienced losing up to 40 pounds in two months.

So, what is Oatzempic? Oatzempic is a blended drink with a half-cup of rolled oats, 1 cup of water, a dash of cinnamon, and lime juice. The trend has brought in so much engagement on TikTok that the app made a point to put a disclaimer above the viral videos connected to Oatzempic. “You are more than your weight. If you or someone you know has questions about body image, food, or exercise — it is important to know that help is out there and you are not alone. If you feel comfortable, confide in someone you trust or check out the resources below. Please remember to take care of yourselves and each other,” stated TikTok.

Folks who have been into Oatzempic recently are likely trying to slim down in time for the summer, which isn’t an issue, but the trend has been reported to make people lose 40 pounds in a short period. Additional research shows that the beta-glucan fiber in oats impacts hormones that limit appetite, as Oatzempic has about 140 calories. The CDC believes that healthy weight loss includes 5 pounds per month and gradually 1 to 2 pounds per week, not crash dieting. To further understand the Oatzempic trend, we spoke to several medical and dietician experts. Check out their thoughts below.

Dr. Kristamarie Collman, Founder Of Prose Medical & Wellness:

Oatzempic is the latest weight loss trend. The blended drink created in Oatzempic may range from 150-200 calories, depending on its preparation. If this low-calorie drink substitutes a meal, it may support weight loss efforts, but this weight loss is more due to a calorie deficit.

Research has shown that oatmeal, a key component of Oatzempic, provides numerous benefits, such as helping to reduce cholesterol levels, hemoglobin A1c, and even blood pressure. The fiber found in oatmeal can impact hormones that regulate hunger and appetite. Additionally, fiber is great for gut health, slowing digestion, helping one feel full, staying satisfied longer, and controlling hunger levels.

There were claims of losing 40 pounds in two months; however, this is extreme and dangerous. Safe and sustainable weight loss is usually 1-2 pounds per week, although this can vary for everyone. Additionally, no data shows that Oatzempic can lead to the claimed weight loss, and it’s not a long-term solution.

As a physician, I recommend incorporating oats into a balanced diet. They are a healthy meal option that provides fiber and can be modified to include protein and healthy fats. Oats can also provide numerous health benefits and help individuals meet daily caloric needs, ensuring a healthy and sustainable approach to weight management.”

Valerie Agyeman, R.D., Registered Dietitian and Spokesperson for Benefiber.

Oatzempic is not the first weight loss TikTok trend; it certainly won’t be the last. Drinking the concoction to replace a meal may lead to drastic weight loss because of the calorie deficit, but it’s not the best or safest way to approach weight loss. Following this trend can result in fatigue, overeating, extreme hunger, and nutrient deficiencies in the long run.

Oatzempic may provide some fiber (from the oats) that can help with digestion or promote satiety, but that feeling of fullness might not last long. Eating regular, nutrient-rich, balanced meals is the way to go.