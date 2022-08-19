7 Things You Must Do And See If You Visit Mykonos

Mykonos is a cosmopolitan island located in the Cyclades group of the Aegean Sea. Not only is it picturesque, but it’s also a popular destination for celebrities like Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne Wade. It’s no surprise celebrities swarm to this spot seeing as the island easily falls into the luxury category with picture perfect sunsets, stunning blue waters and signature stark white buildings perfect for an Instagram photo op.
This national treasure located in Greece is known as a partying and shopping hub, giving you insight into the types of activities you can get lost in while on the island. While the population varies throughout the year, they have an estimated 15,000 or so permanent residents on the island, which gives you an idea about how relatively small it is.
Kristin S., a speech therapist based in Brooklyn, stayed in Mykonos for three days as part of a trip to Greece and says it was a destination she’ll never forget. “I enjoyed Mykonos because it is a walkable island and you get to soak up the atmosphere as you’re strolling and eating sorbet,” she says. “It was definitely my favorite part of my Greece trip. In general, Greeks are very hospitable and kind but everyone in Mykonos stopped us to dish out compliments.”
If Mykonos is on your list of places to go, or you’ve heard a lot but want to learn more before traveling there, then take a look at popular attractions you can visit on the island.
01
Little Venice
This is one of the most popular spots on the island and it’s in a Chora neighborhood where early ship captains settled down and built their homes. Now the neighborhood, which overlooks the southwest end of the harbor, is a spot for restaurants, bars, clubs, and shopping. Note that it is a dock for cruise ships meaning it can get busy and overcrowded at certain periods. While you’re there, consider stopping by the windmills, which is a free attraction for sightseers. This iconic landmark goes as far back as the 16th century and is a great spot for pictures.
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
02
Church of Panagia Paraportiani
Mykonos isn’t an island that’s short of churches–there are at least 365. If you’re religious or appreciate religious monuments, you may want to swing by the Paraportiani Church as it’s one of the most famous. The church is located in central Chora and is a unique white structure that comprises five churches combined–there are four below and one above. The place of worship dates back to the 1400s and faces the sea, making it an ideal spot to visit and take pictures at as the sun sets.
Giuseppe Masci/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
03
Mykonos Blu Resort
Looking for a spot where you can enjoy food and drinks? This luxury hotel will supposedly give you that and more. It’s located on Psarou beach and is a popular destination for celebrities. It may also be a sweet breakfast destination as your food is served on white verandas and you can bask in all the views while you eat. For all the foodies out there, some of their breakfast menu items include marzipan, bougatsa (sweet cream pie), grapes, walnuts, eggs benedict, royal and florentine. You can also arrange for special dining options like a villa BBQ, romantic dinner on the beach, or a private family dinner on the beach at the resort.
Mykonos Blu Resort
04
Paradise Beach Club
Looking to let your hair down, put your best stilettos (or comfy wedges) on and hit the club? Paradise Beach Club is one of many places where you can dance the night away. It has been voted the #14 best club in the world, just to show you how prestigious it is. Paradise Beach Club also has a long history. It was founded in 1969, meaning it’s been around for over 50 years. Keep in mind, the beach club is seasonal and opens from April to October. The world’s most influential DJs have played there, so hopefully the music keeps you engaged whether you choose to attend their day or night parties. Mykonos is a party destination for the most part, so you can enjoy party vibes at multiple locations.
Paradise Beach Club
05
Archaeological Museum of Mykonos
Museums can provide a nice change of pace on a vacation, especially if you’re spending most of your time partying and eating. Visiting the Archaeological Museum of Mykonos is a laid back activity you can do, and also gives you a chance to learn more about the island of Mykonos. Founded in 1902, it contains remnants from the Purification Pit, discovered in 1898 by D. Stavropoulos. Some items you’ll come across in the museum include vases, pottery, clay figurines, funerary statues and grave stelae.
Gatsi/iStock/Getty Images
06
A Yacht Cruise
Aside from lounging around on the beach, getting in a yacht is another way to experience the stunning turquoise blue waters in Mykonos. This is the perfect time to bring all of your yacht fantasies to life and indulge in a little luxury. You can do daytime or sunset sailing and some tours include food and drinks. There are offers for full-day yacht cruises to the islands of Rhenia and Delos where you can swim and snorkel if that’s your jam.
Rambaud/Alpaca/Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
07
Kalesma Mykonos
This newer resort is on a hilltop above Ornos Bay, blanketed by 20,000 plants. In addition to some beautiful views, every suite and villa comes with its own personalized heated pool. The Kalesma Mykonos also offers the chance to eat well and enjoy Cycladic specialties at the Pere Ubu, drink international Grecian wines and sit cozy on its Rick Ownes furniture in the hotel lobby or look at custom artwork in the suites. It’s a true luxury experience.