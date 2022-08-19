7 Things You Must Do And See If You Visit Mykonos

Vladimir Vladimirov/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Mykonos is a cosmopolitan island located in the Cyclades group of the Aegean Sea. Not only is it picturesque, but it’s also a popular destination for celebrities like Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne Wade. It’s no surprise celebrities swarm to this spot seeing as the island easily falls into the luxury category with picture perfect sunsets, stunning blue waters and signature stark white buildings perfect for an Instagram photo op.

This national treasure located in Greece is known as a partying and shopping hub, giving you insight into the types of activities you can get lost in while on the island. While the population varies throughout the year, they have an estimated 15,000 or so permanent residents on the island, which gives you an idea about how relatively small it is.

Kristin S., a speech therapist based in Brooklyn, stayed in Mykonos for three days as part of a trip to Greece and says it was a destination she’ll never forget. “I enjoyed Mykonos because it is a walkable island and you get to soak up the atmosphere as you’re strolling and eating sorbet,” she says. “It was definitely my favorite part of my Greece trip. In general, Greeks are very hospitable and kind but everyone in Mykonos stopped us to dish out compliments.”

If Mykonos is on your list of places to go, or you’ve heard a lot but want to learn more before traveling there, then take a look at popular attractions you can visit on the island.