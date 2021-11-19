These Black-Owned Games Make The Perfect Holiday Gifts For Families

It’s no secret that a little friendly competition between generations always sparks joy and connection. And, there’s nothing quite like a feel-good family game night to bring everyone together for unforgettable laughs and true holiday fun. Tis’ the season to gather around the living room and crack open a great game, and we know just where you should start.

We’ve rounded up our favorite Black-owned family-friendly games and they are sure to make the perfect holiday gift ideas. Dive into this list for instant inspiration for your next family game night shenanigans.