Teyana Taylor Partners With Bumble To Create Series Centered On The Black Dating Experience

Bumble is a dating app that prides itself on being women first. They recently joined forces with one of our favorites, Teyana Taylor, to create a series that explores Black dating experiences. Taylor’s all-women production company, The Aunties, are one half of the masterminds behind the series. While they produced and directed it, the show was developed in partnership with Black-owned creative agency 19th & Park.

This is a timely series considering a 2022 Bumble survey found 35% of respondents said they feel mainstream media doesn’t adequately represent the Black experience when it comes to love. Also, 45% of African American respondents shared that they would feel worthy of love if they were to see more representation of it in the Black community.

“It was important to us to honor the wide range of what love in the Black community looks like and tackle conversations from a variety of viewpoints, preferences, and generational lenses, ” said Christina Hardy, Bumble’s Director of Talent and Influencer. “Spearheading this project with those from our Bumble community alongside incomparable Black women has been one of the most incredible initiatives to work on. Luv2SeeIt aims to recognize, reflect, and represent the Black community – my community – within our brand. I hope this series inspires all walks of life to continue making the first move in their lives.”

Viewers can expect a six-episode series hosted by Taylor that asks some of your favorite celebrities what their take is on dating topics. During these episodes, you’ll hear the likes of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lori Harvey, Madison Bailey, Iman Shumpert, Jidenna, Niecy Nash and daughter Dia, Joey Bada$$, and many more answer questions regarding things like dating as a nonbinary person, polyamory and open relationships, sex and intimacy, dating profile red flags, and getting back out there after loss.

“Working with the Bumble crew on Luv2SeeIt has been an incredible project. Grateful to have worked with great partners who trusted the Aunties to bring such sensitive and special topics to life,” said Luv2SeeIt host and producer Teyana Taylor. “Black love is so multifaceted, and the conversations I had with friends and strangers alike were so authentic, which I hope viewers can feel, too. I hope that people get an opportunity to see themselves reflected in these stories and enjoy these episodes as much as I loved hosting them.”

You can begin watching episodes of Luv2SeeIt on Wednesday, August 10 via Bumble’s YouTube channel. Episodes will air bi-weekly and you can take a peek at what’s to come below.