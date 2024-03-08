Terry Crews Sets The Record Straight For People Who Question Wife Rebecca's Racial Identity: 'She's Black'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Actor Terry Crews was one of the latest guests on the popular Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and he took the opportunity to set the record straight about his wife, Rebecca King-Crews. Specifically, he clarified things regarding her racial identity.

“She’s Black, yes, Black momma, White daddy and been raised like that, but again, just ’cause she don’t have that kind of look, her momma is Black,” Crews told Sharpe. “She’s from Gary, Indiana, bruh. My wife was Miss Gary Indiana 1984. And Gary, Indiana is like Flint. Ain’t nothing but Black people. And she was raised in Black culture, so it wasn’t like she was raised in the outskirts.”

The couple have been married for over three decades and have grown accustomed to questions about whether she’s Black or White, Crews said.

“This is what I admire about her. It never bothered her; she was like, ‘I love Black people, and even if some feel that I’m white, I understand it.'” he shared. “It’s deep to me.”

The White Chicks actor added, “That’s the way I had to start thinking because I would always get angry. But to watch her, the way she dealt with things peacefully, like ‘I’m not gonna go there. You know what? That’s trauma that they had to deal with, and I understand it. But I love them anyway.'”

Crews and Rebecca met at Western Michigan University while she was a music minister at a local church. In 1989 they made it official by getting married and today share five children and one grandchild.

The two have earned their stripes in marriage and gone through trials, one being Crews’ past porn addiction. In 2014, Terry told fans in his book Manhood: How to Be a Better Man – Or Just Live with One, that he had been living with an addiction to adult films, and it almost ruined his relationship. But the two have stayed together and strong, giving his fans a glimpse at their bond and family through their short-lived BET reality series, The Family Crews, which aired from 2010-2011.