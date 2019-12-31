These Gadgets Will Help You Accomplish Your New Year’s Resolutions

Picking a New Year’s resolution is easy, but sticking to it is where things get challenging. Unfortunately, many of us even fail within the first few weeks. Thankfully, there is a ton of existing and emerging technology that have been created to help you create and stick to your goals.

From wearable fitness trackers, to meditation bands, if you want to get it right next year, here’s everything you need to accomplish your 2020 New Year’s Resolutions.



01 Better sleep — The chiliPAD Multiple studies show that cooler temperatures are the key for faster muscle repair. The chiliPAD is a temperature-controlled mattress pad that is used by professional and Olympic athletes as a part of their fitness recovery and muscle repair process by allowing you to heat or cool your bed from 55° - 115° degrees. This product is proven to double the quality of deep, restorative sleep needed to aid DNA repair, improve your metabolism, improve stress management, sharpen decision making and overall mind and body wellness. 02 Losing weight — Veldt Smartwatch Yes, there’s another smartwatch on the wearable fitness technology market. But what makes the Veldt Smartwatch special is its life-tech balance and sustainability. LUXTURE takes data from your smartphone health app so you can track health indicators such as activity level, steps and weight on the LUXTURE app. Also, it delivers notifications and information deemed important by the user. 03 Track your progress — PIE Smart Tape Measure This new digital tape measure that takes the guesswork out of tracking your body shape and size. It was ranked as the “ Best Overall Body Tape Measure " and for good reason. This small gadget will help to track your progress in a way that’s never been done before. 04 Less injuries — Theragun G3 The G3 is massage gun for pain and tension relief, deep muscle treatment, performance, and recovery. Performing exercises the wrong way, or getting back in the saddle in the new year after a hiatus is a recipe for injury, and that's where the Theragun G3 comes in. 05 Reduced stress — Xen by Neuvana Improve focus, reduce stress, boost your mood and sleep better in 2020 with Xen by Neuvana. Designed by one of the top cardiac surgeons in the world, Xen by Neuvana gently tones the vagus nerve (which is located in your ear) with its patented conducted earbuds that you can use while listening to your favorite music. This revolutionary new platform helps improve sleep, reduce stress, boost your mood, enhance your focus and even slow aging. It’s a modern solution for today’s connected world where people are busy, overly stressed and digitally distracted. 06 Better workouts — Kygo A3/600 Headphones The Kygo A3/600 Headphones are the perfect lightweight headphones to match an urban and cool style — and fitness goals of course. So whether you’re pounding it out on pavement or in a gym, you’ll have the perfect soundtrack to keep you going and motivated. Just one charge gives you up to 23 hours playing time, and they fold easily into the included compact and protective carrying bag, so you can throw them right in your gym bag without worry. 07 Learn to meditate — Muse 2 The new Muse 2 allows you to discover your mind-body connection in a completely unique way: through powerful, accurate real-time feedback on brain activity, heart rate, breathing, and body movements. As you progress through your practice with Muse, you’ll have the ability to combine the different feedback centers for even more engaging sessions and deeper insights - your guide to inner harmony.

