7 Tech Gadgets To Live Your Best Quarantine Life While At Home

Life at home can be tough.
Between juggling work, home life, home-schooling and everything else under the sun, you might as well make everything you have to do and want to do easier, with the help of technology.
As we all do our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak by socially distancing, staying up to date with the latest tech gadgets can go a long way in helping us all stay sane while at home. Whether you want to pamper yourself, stay connected or enjoy quality time with the family, there are more ways than one to entertain yourself — with the right gadget, of course.
01
Create a Spa Day
During these unprecedented times, everyone needs a little R&R — but sometimes it can be difficult to relax when the kids are around. By programming the Echo Glow smart lamp to display specific colors and placing it outside of your makeshift spa to glow either red or green, it will act as a stoplight to let the kids know if it’s okay to enter the room while you’re enjoying an at-home facial, manicure and more.
02
Have A Concert In Your Living Room
Imagine if you would have had a great speaker for the epic Teddy Riley vs. Babyface battle? You would have been able to feel like you were front and center at their concert! Now you can take your audio to the next level with the VIZIO 36" 5.1.2 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos®. Its wireless subwoofer can be brought to the deck to turn the power of room-shaking bass into a porch-rumbling base. With Chromecast and Bluetooth streaming, you can change the music from inside and outside for a great experience.
03
Stay in Touch
Staying connected with loved ones can be difficult in the best of times with everyone’s hectic schedules, but especially so given the current circumstances. However, it’s a breeze to get that much-needed face-to-face with family members who have an Echo Show. Ask Alexa to place a video call or enable Drop In using compatible Echo devices, the Alexa app, or Skype. Just say, "Alexa, call [contact name].”
04
Spend Quality Family Time
For those lucky enough to be in the same household as their family during quarantine, a fun activity for all ages is game night! There are many games available on Fire TV such as Jeopardy, Heads Up, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Or if your family prefers watching movies, a family movie night is another great option. With the Fire TV Stick 4K, you can stream a wide variety of movies from platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, HBO, and more.
05
Have A Meditation Session
Doing things like mediation, guided breathing, and using essential oils can help relieve some of the stress and anxiety. Zenergy Bedside Sleep Therapy Machine with Light and Sound Therapy features various calming soothing sounds, mediation tracks, a built-in breathing guide, and aromatherapy. Not only is it endorsed by the Sleep Doctor Dr. Breus, but it’s also designed to help calm the mind, lower breathing and ultimately help people relax and fall asleep.
06
Customized Compliments
With Alexa Skill Blueprints, you can easily create your own Alexa skill by using the available templates. The World’s Best Mom Blueprint is perfect for celebrating mom this upcoming Mother’s Day. After customizing the skill, you can say, “Alexa, open Mom’s compliments” and each time, Alexa pulls a random compliment from your list. You can even share the skill with Mom’s devices, so if you’re miles away, she can feel like you’re there with her.
07
Teach The Babies
Teachers deserve more credit than they get — that’s something that parents have had to learn the hard way during quarantine. But you can up your teaching game with the AILA Sit & Play, which comes preloaded with educational content — a healthier alternative to a tablet or phone filled with distracting ads and apps. Children play in short intervals with interactive educational activities supporting their growth and parents get peace of mind and track your little one’s milestones. The best part? AI adapts in real-time, customizing learning and play for each child.