These Tips Help You Take Perfect Vacation Photos
By Danielle Pointdujour ·

It has happened to all of us. We’re off on some amazing vacation, oohing and ahhing at everything in sight, when we decide we want to take a few photos of ourselves to remember the moment. Problem is, there’s no one to take the photo and we’re too scared of being robbed to ask any of the hundreds of strangers walking by. Sigh, what a fail.

Just think of how many memories live only in our minds because no one was around to help? Well, those days are a thing of the past. This year we’re upping our game and learning how to take our own ‘Gram worthy photos is the perfect place to start. You don’t need to be a professional photographer or social media influencer to take great photos of yourself – you just need to know how to think like one.

Cheers from Scotland, where I'm going from casual to corporate for a few days with my friends over at @Skyscanner! I may not rock a blazer on a daily basis, but ya girl is about her business whether in a floral dress, ripped jeans, or suit. Holla! Do you think I would ever give up my nomadic life to settle down in a corporate setting when it's a travel brand I love? Check my stories for the answer! Last but not least, when it comes to traveling, flight tickets are often the biggest expense of a trip, so I'm about to put out some new content to help travel become more affordable for ANY budget. Download the Skyscanner app (link in bio) and stay tuned for everything I get up to in Scotland this week! Things are about to get exciting! Question time! What's the cheapest flight you ever booked? From where to where? For me, from London to Barcelona for $20! 😅🙌🏾🌎 Photo Credit | @tikalarasati81

Content creator, influencer and reigning selfie queen Gloria Atanmo knows a thing or two about capturing the perfect self-portrait. After traveling to nearly 100 countries, most solo, she’s become known for capturing images that look so good, you’d swear she traveled with a personal photographer. From breakfast by the pool in Bali to hot air balloon rides in Cappadocia, Gloria has taken the ‘selfie’ to a whole new level and even teaches other women entrepreneurs her secrets during her popular Sisterhood Circle Retreats.

ESSENCE caught up with the Nigerian rebel (Her mom is still trying to understand what she does – parents!) to get her expert tips on how you can take photos of yourself that look picture-perfect every time.

Invest In A Good Tripod

Is it a #ThirstTrap if the caption is inspiring?! Asking for myself 🙃 I woke up early one morning in the ultra lux @mocu riad to take a dip in the pool. It was the first time I put on a bathing suit since the surgical removal of my 28-cm cyst growing on my ovaries for two years. "Make sure you don't expose your scar to the sun for at least 6 months!" I could hear the doctor's orders ringing in the back of my mind. Looking at myself in the mirror is a chore most days. There's a scar that runs down the middle of my stomach from under the boobage area to the top of my Virginia ('scuse the euphemism) 🤷🏾 Some days, I wear that battle scar with pride and think of how bad@$% it is to show the healing power of skin — to be cut open and sealed shut all over again. Other days, not so much. I sulk. I reminisce. I even sometimes wish the cyst was there instead of the scar. Amazing what foolery we utter on this self-love journey. As I look at this picture that I took on my tripod, it now seems like the cyst was transported elsewhere 😅 but on a serious note, it feels good to feel like I'm getting control of my body again. I'm eating healthier. I'm a lot more active. And the only bumps I have now, are intentional 🍑 The human body is magic in every way. Scars, stretch marks, dimples, and all ❤

While you might get away with propping your camera up on trees, chairs, and windows, there’s nothing like a sturdy and mobile tripod that you can fit in your day bag. I love the brand Manfrotto. It also allows you the freedom to not burden your friends to take 50 photos of you when they don’t get the right angle, lol.

Get Low

It's not every day that you get to travel to the future and witness one of the world's wealthiest and most advanced cities in the world. Dubai is referred to as a millionaire's playground, so it's a dream come true for this ol' peasant to dabble in its sandbox. One thing about traveling through the Middle East is that Arab culture isn't monolithic, and you can't paint it with one broad stroke. When I see a local Emirati in their traditional white garb (kandura, keffiyeh, and agal), I can't help but feel like I'm in a movie. I feel so privileged to get even the slightest glimpse into the ways of the world, and all the beautiful diversity within it. The most impressive thing about Dubai's existence, is that 30 years ago, it was just a small town desert. Google "Dubai before and after" to see exactly what I'm talking about. This city is the definition of a "glow-up". Not only does it boast the tallest building in the world with the Burj Khalifa (what I'm staring at), but it also has the largest indoor mall in the world, the biggest aquarium, the biggest automated fountain, and the longest automated rail network. Dubai is more extra than guac and real estate and tourism are what drive the economy. Now, time for another round of Glo's First Impressions! 1. Uber is uber expensive (lol), but at least you'll get picked up in a lambo or jaguar 😂 2. The population is almost 85% foreign/expatriates, so the crowd is very international, and English is widely spoken everywhere. 3. Dubai will be even crazier in another 30 years, because there's still so much construction despite the hundreds of skyscrapers that already fill the skyline. In fact, 25% of all cranes in the world are currently in Dubai. Crazy! 4. Go watch Russell Peters' comedy sketch on Dubai to get a few chuckles, because he's pretty spot on about most of it! 5. Though many downplay this city as superficial, it's my goal to show you guys that it does indeed offer so much more. And special thanks to @marriottrewards and my Platinum Elite status, I'm able to enjoy staying in the downtown Dubai area at @rendxb, so peep the stories for a room tour and uhhm, a fun surprise! Lol #ad

If you find yourself in a busy plaza or street and want to minimize the number of people in your shot and you don’t have a tripod with you, then prop your camera really low on the ground and angle the camera 90 degrees towards the sky. You’ll also appear taller and your body will look elongated because of it. It offers a different perspective than the standard point and shoot view photos we’re used to.

Create Movement

Going the extra mile in life will never be crowded, and sometimes the greatest leaps in life are the mental hurdles you overcome when you finally convince yourself that life is too short to live it trying to please anyone other than yourself. Loved getting to know so many of you on a more intimate level yesterday. If you missed that post, please go chime in! I'll be continuing the conversation throughout the week! Side note: I took this photo on my tripod with my phone remote on a 2-second shutter delay. Shop my camera and tripod on my gallery highlights. I tossed the phone on the first count, took a step on the second count, then jumped on the third! See the quick behind-the-scenes clip in my stories!

Instead of cheesing and posing for the shot, try jumping forward and laughing out loud to the right. In that motion, you create a scene where your hair is mid-toss, your smile is mid-laughter, your clothes are mid-air, and there’s this illusion that there’s a crazy moment in time being captured. It might take some getting used to, especially if people are staring and you’re taking photos on auto-timer (hashtag, shameless), but the best shots come from movement!

