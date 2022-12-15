Meet the Next Gen Gamers

Essence

Are you up for the ultimate tournament for HBCU student gamers across the country? Yeah, we thought so! Brag House, in partnership with McDonald’s USA and Coca-Cola, is hosting the Black & Positively Golden® Gamers. This free to participate tournament has been taking place online with gamers competing from everywhere—home, dorm, fraternity house, sorority house, and more!



Tourney Timetable

Up to 100 different gamers played in each of four qualifiers were able to participate in the tournament. They entered private battle royale lobbies, which means only gamers with a private invitation were allowed into the tournament matches. The same students of a particular qualifier competed in all five matches of that qualifier.

Then, the top 25 student gamers on the aggregated scoreboard of each qualifier day advanced to the Grand Finale, which eventually came down to the final three finalists who were in the running to win:



• $15,000 TMCF Scholarship

• Black & Positively Golden Gamers 2022 Trophy

• Transportation to and from the Celebration Bowl at HBCU Atlanta on

12.17.22

The entire tournament continues to be streamed live via The Brag House app on iOS and Android. The tournament will culminate at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta with a trophy and scholarship award ceremony for the three winners taking place during halftime.

Brag House, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola are thrilled to continue providing young gamers with opportunities that allow them to revolutionize the gaming industry while following their dreams.

Be sure to follow these gamers on their journey, and click here to learn more about the Black & Positively Golden® Gamers Tournament!