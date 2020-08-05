8 Tech Products To Help Make Remote Learning And Working Easier This Fall

This back to school season looks a lot different — and for many reasons.
With back to school just around the corner and the option of hybrid, remote and in-person learning up in the air, parents and students will need to be armed with an array of products to kick the school year (and work year) off right.
Whether you’re in need of something simple like a printer or a little luxury like a robot to help your child learn STEM, we’ve rounded up a few essentials. Shop all these smart finds and snag the ones your home office is missing.
01
EcoTank ET-3760 All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer
There’s nothing like holding a piece of pen and paper in hand when you’re doing your work. The EcoTank ET-3760 offers Cartridge-Free Printing with easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks. You can save up to 90 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles – making it not only cost effective, but practical when remote learning this fall. Plus, you can get up to 2 years of ink with the included or a replacement ink set. Not to mention, the machine is voice-activated so no worrying about pesky print tabs on your computer.
02
Jabra Speak 710
Perfect for a teacher's virtual lessons or a student listening to classes at home, the Jabra Speak 710 delivers some of the best sound in a professional portable speakerphone. The Speak 710 connects in seconds to a laptop, smartphone or tablet via USB or Bluetooth. The lightweight portable design and 15 hours of battery life ensures classes have crystal clear audio quality from the classroom to the kitchen table.
03
HamiltonBuhl Edison Educational Robot Kit
The Edison Robot is a LEGO compatible robot that is designed to provide learners with an opportunity to experiment and grow their knowledge, explore their imagination, cultivate their innovativeness and have fun without expensive tools and excessive investment. The Edison robot kit is created for all grade levels from ages 5+ with a large range of combinations and possibilities. The Edison robot comes with 10 free educational robotics lessons for students to take their STEM education further in a fun and creative way.
04
The reMarkable 2
The reMarkable 2 is amazing and multifunctional for all types of learners and working professionals. The tablet feels just like writing on paper, but up-levels the functionality to include cloud connectivity, the ability to edit or sign documents on the tablet, handwriting to type conversion, and storage organization. The reMarkable 2 is your ultimate notebook!
05
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
With the Fire HD 8 Tablet, students can enjoy books, apps, educational TV (and even games) from anywhere in the house (or country) with the Fire HD 8. This all-in-one tablet gives students and parents the accessibility to use on the go offering up to 12 hours of battery life.
06
KIBO Robot Kit
This unique robot toy that engages even the youngest children in active STEM/STEAM learning. With KIBO, 4-7 year olds create, design, decorate and bring their own robot to life! KIBO kids' imaginations soar - all without requiring screen time! Designed for open-ended play, KIBO lets kids make almost anything - a character from a story, a carousel, a dancer, a race car - anything the child can think of.
07
JBL LIVE Series
Live hands-free with the JBL LIVE Series, equipped with The Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control. And either stay mindful of your surroundings with Ambient Aware, use TalkThru to take calls, or employ noise-cancelling technologies to stay focused. With 6 models to choose from, the series delivers a sophisticated look and feel with premium materials in five sleek colors. Whether you want truly wireless earbuds or noise-cancelling over-ear, one from the JBL LIVE Series is the perfect, affordable headphone that fits seamlessly into your life.
08
Blue Sky's Buzz Planner
Just because 2020 ruined your calendar, doesn’t mean you can’t use a productivity planner designed to untangle your thoughts so you can achieve your goals. With six months of undated daily planning pages, to-do lists, three-month review sections to track your progress, and more, organizing life your way has never been easier. And if you're not sure where to start, Buzz Planner's introductory how-to guides take you through personal mind mapping and goal-mapping pages.