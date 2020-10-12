Amazon’s Prime Day is coming. Taking place on October 13 & 14, the annual “holiday” for shopping enthusiasts offers members two full days to get an early start to a season of savings with deep discounts on holiday must-haves across toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, Amazon Devices, and everything else you need and love.
And because every home that has smart devices, is one that makes your life easier, now is a better time than ever to get in on the savings. Whether the techie on your list is looking for a video doorbell, smart security camera, baby monitor, refrigerator, thermostat, light bulbs, and a smart speaker assistant like Alexa, Amazon has it all. Here are a few must-have items you’ll need to add to the tech wish-list for gifts this year.
Firewalla
Firewalla monitors your home network to make sure hackers can’t take over any of your smart devices blocking any attempts and alerting you via an app. The device also monitors to make sure your smart home devices aren’t sending information or recording when they shouldn’t be.
The only thing this lamp can’t do is pick up your dry cleaning! Modernity, sophistication and overall minimalistic presence is the LumiCharge II LED all-in-one desk lamp. The smart, eye-friendly LED lamp 2.0 version offers three hues and levels of brightness, directional lighting, built-in-motion sensor that turns on when you enter a dark room, and an anti-bacterial surface -- important in today’s environment. Its multi-functional features include a convenient place to charge your phone, a universal charging dock for all types of cell phones, and a 10W wireless fast charger -- it actually can charge two phones at once.
Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake Up Light
This clinically-proven sleep and wake-up light is designed to help people relax to sleep and wake up naturally. The alarm clock has a built-in AmbiTrack sensor to measure the bedroom's temperature, noise, light and humidity levels – giving recommendations for better sleep. Additional features include a customizable alarm, as well as customizable light, sound, and new colored sunrise and sunset themes through the Philips SleepMapper app, and an FM radio, power backup, USB mobile phone charging, AUX dock with quality speaker, full dim clock and smart touch display.
Doing dishes can be a tedious process, but simplehuman’s upgraded dish rack ensures dish duty is quick and effective. Now including a silicon dish holder, this ensures none of your dishes will get scratched while drying. The dish rack also includes a wine glass holder, ensuring that delicate glassware can dry effectively and spot-free. With the same hydrophilic coating on the plastic tray, water will spread out so it dries quickly and prevents buildup. Never worry about your countertops getting wet thanks to the integrated drip tray with a swivel spout that pivots to keep water flowing directly into the sink.
Meet the newest addition to NETGEAR’s Meural Canvas portfolio – the Meural WiFi Photo Canvas. The new frame will make sharing favorite photos from your smartphone seamlessly easy and secure. This is a great way to stay connected with friends and family during this time of social distancing.