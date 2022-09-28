Target Announces New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Collaboration

As if we couldn’t get any more excited in anticipation of the upcoming Black Panther film, Target just announced a first of its kind collaboration with Marvel Studios.

Kicking off this October, Target will launch exclusive new items across toys, home, apparel, and beauty — with everything from pillows and PJs to the only-at-Target LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Royal Sea Leopard ship.

In addition to exclusive Black Panther items, the partnership will incorporate augmented-reality fun and movie screenings at Target shop-in-shops to more than 200 total locations by the end of the year.

“At Target, we’re constantly innovating and collaborating with iconic brands to deliver an experience where all families feel seen, heard, and celebrated,” says Maurice Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, Target. “The release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be a significant cultural moment, and Target is excited and proud to amplify its joy, inspiration, and purpose, which will be meaningful for our guests and communities we serve across the country.”

With “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opening in U.S. theaters November 11, fans will also be treated to more than 130 community screenings of the film in support of, and attended by, nonprofit organizations in select markets across the U.S.

“For years, families have enjoyed finding their favorite Disney characters and stories at Target, and through this expanded collaboration, we’re bringing the magic and heart of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to our product assortment,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “Across the products we carry — from toys and home to apparel and beauty — we’re bringing the Marvel universe to our guests with items and immersive experiences that spark imagination and joy.”