Tabitha Brown Wants to Soothe You To Sleep With New Calm Partnership

Just when you thought you couldn’t love feel-good Internet sensation Tabitha Brown more, she pops up with another fun project championing self-care.

The vegan influencer is known for her warm, soothing social media videos and now, at her most diehard fan’s request, she’s teamed up with popular mental wellness app Calm to use her charm to help you get a better night’s sleep. As part of the new partnership, Brown co-authored “Slowing Down With Tabitha Brown,” a sleep story narrated by her that subscribers can listen to at night to help them wind down.

The story is inspired by Brown’s own personal journey to self-love and peace—touching on her love for food and spreading joy while telling the story of Tabitha, a small-town North Carolina resident who’s on a journey to find the perfect ingredients for her favorite dish.

“I’m a storyteller by nature,” says Brown who admits the synergy was instant for her. “I’m from the country. We’d grow up telling stories, and I love that. I love that they let me co-write with them, and add things, and give my own little feel into it as well. Just getting in the studio and telling the story, it was just so peaceful within, right?”

For Brown, who’s known to be intentional about her partnerships and comforting messaging for all, this collaboration was something that just made sense.

“Thank God for that, to be known to be comforting,” says Brown to ESSENCE in recent interview about her Calm project. “Well, it really started because people would start tagging Calm every day on Twitter and saying, ‘You know what? Give this woman a sleep story. We need to hear how to go to sleep. Her voice helps my anxiety. It calms me down,’ and I was like, you know what? That ain’t a bad idea and it aligns with everything that I’m about, just being good to yourself. Because that’s what it is. When you take the time to be calm, that means you are actually taking the time to be good to yourself, and to reset, and to calm down. That’s everything that I am, so I was like, ‘I want to do it, let’s do it.’”

It’s also not lost on Brown how important is for the Black community to find continued peace during what has proven to be a very difficult time for many. Helping people get there, is something she believes she was built to do. “You know what’s crazy? Me and my daddy have talked about this,” shares Brown. “My daddy said, ‘Isn’t it amazing to be part of the solution?’ That’s what it feels like. It’s like I’m playing a role, a very small role, but I’m playing a role in the solution because I believe that love and joy is a solution to healing, to calming down, to feeling better, and just to being overall good in this world, as a people. It just feels good in my soul. I feel like I’m living in purpose. I feel like I’m supposed to be doing this…There’s no better feeling when you’re living your purpose and you’re doing it simply as you are. Right?”

We agree, Tab. Keep the good vibes coming.

But exactly how did the queen of all things joyful on our feeds know when she’d truly found her peace? Of course, we asked.

“You know it’s real when you don’t have to second-guess it,” says Brown. “When you just be, and don’t let nothing really shift you and move you. You just be like, ‘It is what it is.’ That’s peace, because that’s freedom, and you know who you are.”

“So when you know, when that peace really comes over you, that’s freedom,” she continues. “But it’s simply who you are. Nothing shifts you, right? You have emotion, and excitement or sadness, but you still remain the same.”

Sleep Story “Slowing Down with Tabitha Brown” is available exclusively on Calm.