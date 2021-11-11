Tabitha Brown Has Some Meal Ideas To Jump Start Your Day

Get ready to add some sunshine to your day with Tabitha Brown, entrepreneur, vegan influencer, and bestselling author.

Fuel Up to Rise Up

Tabitha knows that you’ve got a busy schedule, but that doesn’t mean you can skip breakfast! Fuel your body and feed your soul with her meal ideas all paired with Tropicana Pure Premium. With 100% daily value of Vitamin C, it helps support a healthy immune system with an amazing taste that will wake you and your taste buds up each morning. And Tabitha’s tip to add a boost of brightness is sharing your meal (and a moment or two) with a loved one—she says that once you start cooking, they will naturally come to the kitchen!

Watch now to see how to make her Vegan Scramble recipe with Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries and Chopped Cucumbers on the Side.

Morning Must-Have Recipe

Greet the day with Tabitha’s incredible Vegan Scramble with Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries and Chopped Cucumbers on the Side. Grab these ingredients, then watch the video for the recipe:

Just Egg Scramble

Field Roast Apple Sage Breakfast Sausage Small

Red Bell Pepper

Kale

Mushroom

Purple Onion

Garlic Powder

Sea Salt

Pepper

Fresh Strawberries

Blueberries

Cucumbers

Tropicana Pure Premium