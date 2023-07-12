Patti LaBelle, Kelly Rowland And More Stars Are Helping To Get Free Summer Meals To Kids In Need

No Kid Hungry

Summer is characterized by family fun, vacations, and vibes, but for some families, it’s a time of lack. With school out, many kids don’t have access to meals during the summer, which is why No Kid Hungry–a national campaign that aims to end child hunger–is so important. Through the campaign, they hope to create awareness and link families to free food for their kids this season.

Some of our favorite celebrities are backing the initiative to create awareness including the likes of chef, author, restaurateur and TV personality Lorena Garcia, singer Patti LaBelle, Kelly Rowland, Eugenio Derbez, Alejandra Espinoza, chef Kwame Onwuachi, and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, to name a few.

To access these free meals, parents or caretakers can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 or visit NoKidHungry.org/WhatsApp to find out where they can get free meals within their neighborhoods.

Food prices are presently above historical average rates, which unfortunately means low-income families are likely to be hit the hardest. According to a recent No Kid Hungry poll, parents are struggling to afford groceries to feed their children due to inflation, which has increased the cost of food as well as utilities, gas and rent. During the school year, many of these families likely relied on free school breakfast and lunch to keep their children fed. Around 30 million students in the U.S. receive free or reduced lunch, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beneficiaries have lost an average of $223 monthly in benefits since federal emergency funding for the program ended on March 16.

“Our nation’s children deserve a happy, healthy summer and that starts with being fed and nourished,” said legendary singer, cookbook author and famed foodie Patti LaBelle. “It’s up to all of us to ensure all kids have the fuel they need to follow their dreams and that parents, grandparents and caregivers have access to this essential program. One hungry child is one too many.”

Kelly Rowland, who is a mother of two young boys–Noah, 2, and Titan, 8–is another celeb passionate about the campaign and working to make it more visible.

“I may be an entertainer and actress but my most important role in life is being a mom,” said Rowland. “As a parent, I’m proud to join No Kid Hungry and help make sure families across America know that free summer meals are there to help when school’s out.”

If you don’t need the help but would like to support, you can do so by spreading the message. Use the campaign’s social media toolkit to help amplify it now up until August 12.