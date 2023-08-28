Steve And Marjorie Harvey Confront Cheating Rumors Claiming Their ‘Marriage Is Fine’ Despite The ‘Foolishness and Lies’

Getty

Steve Harvey doesn’t play about his wife, Marjorie Harvey, and he quickly reminded us of that fact with his recent public statements addressing speculation about troubles in his longtime marriage with Harvey. During his appearance at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, the Family Feud host, 66, addressed rumors that his wife of 16 years had cheated on him. Within a TikTok shared by an attendee, Steve began his set by saying, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marriage is fine.”

He continued, “I don’t know what y’all are doin’, but find something else to do cause we fine, Lord have mercy.” Later that night, his wife took to her Instagram to speak against the rumors. “The 58-year-old uploaded an article titled, “How to handle being lied about,” which included a Bible verse about “hurled insults.” Her caption is where Marjorie addressed her relationship with her husband. “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” she wrote. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you 🙏🏾😍”

Over the weekend, the rumor continued circulating online alleging that Harvey’s wife cheated on the Family Feud host with his bodyguard and personal chef, which hasn’t been proven to be true. Regardless of the rumors, the couple seems to be going strong, trying their hardest not to let the allegations phase them.

The Harveys tied the knot in 2007 and successfully blended their respective families, which include their seven children – Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason, and Lori — and seven grandchildren.

In 2014, Harvey told ESSENCE about his love for Marjorie in a 2014 cover story. “Everything I have,” he says and points to his wife of seven years, “is because of this girl right here.”

He continued, “Every great man has a woman… I didn’t say successful man, I said great man. Yeah, maybe you’re successful if you sign a $16 million NBA contract. But greatness is when you’re the husband and father you’re supposed to be. When everyone surrounding you looks up to you, depends on you, and you come through for them. That’s greatness.”