Here’s How to Have Fabulous Floral Tablescapes For The Spring According To Maurice Harris Of Bloom And Plume

Spring is here, so it’s time to find creative ways to entertain your guests; we encourage you to add some unique tablescapes to impress your guests during dinner or any festive soiree. Adding stunning floral tablescapes is an easy way to connect outdoor and indoor entertaining elegantly. When you think of tablescapes, one might immediately reference Maurice Harris, founder of Bloom and Plume, a bespoke floral design studio in Echo Park, Los Angeles. They’ve produced awe-inspiring tablescapes that have inspired the creation of HBOMax’s show, Full Bloom.

We spoke to Harris about curating and achieving fabulous tablescapes for the spring and beyond. Check out our conversation below!

ESSENCE: What are some easy ways to curate a floral tablescape?

Maurice Harris: Simplify your approach by limiting the variety of florals to three or focusing on a single variety while playing with color. This ensures a cohesive and visually appealing arrangement without overwhelming the table.

To execute a captivating floral tablescape, opt for engaging yet complementary florals housed in vases or containers that add intrigue without stealing the spotlight. Consider adding elements such as table linens or candles to enhance the ambiance.

What supplies do you need?

Beyond the florals, containers, and snips, gather supplementary supplies like table linens, candles, or other decorative accents to elevate the presentation of your tablescape. Attention to detail in these elements enhances the overall aesthetic.

What florals or foliage should one add?

When selecting flowers or foliage, prioritize simplicity to maintain elegance and cohesion. Opt for a single type of flower or foliage to hone in on for your arrangement, such as roses, carnations, or ferns, to create a refined yet impactful arrangement.

Can you describe the benefits of playing with levels when creating a floral tablescape?

Incorporating varied heights within your tablescape adds visual interest and captivates viewers’ attention. Much like the diversity in music, different levels create a dynamic and engaging display that enhances the overall atmosphere.

Why are floral tablescapes essential to spring entertaining?

Spring’s abundance of blooms symbolizes renewal and optimism, making floral tablescapes essential for spring entertaining. Utilizing seasonal flowers infuses gatherings with vibrant colors and fragrances and celebrates the beauty of nature’s rejuvenation during this time of year. Embracing the availability of in-season blooms allows for creating stunning arrangements that enhance the joy and spirit of springtime gatherings.